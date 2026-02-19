NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai to Host Live CEO Earnings Q&A After Reporting Breakout Q3 Results Featuring +59% YoY Revenue Growth, +20% Sequential Gain, and Record 95% Gross Margins

Livestream Event Announced as Nextech3D.ai Enters a New AI-Driven Growth Cycle

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first event technology platform company, today announced a live earnings Q&A event with CEO Evan Gappelberg to discuss the Company's breakout Q3 2026 results, including +59% year-over-year revenue growth, +20% sequential revenue increase, and record 95% gross margins.

The livestream will give investors an opportunity to hear directly from the CEO about Nextech3D.ai's accelerating AI-driven growth cycle, expanding enterprise adoption, and the Company's strengthening financial foundation.

Date: February 19, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM EST / 10 AM PST

Format: Live Earnings Q&A with CEO Evan Gappelberg

Access: Click here to join the livestream

Nextech3D.ai reported financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2025 ("Q3 2026"), marking a significant turning point as the Company enters a sustained, AI-powered growth phase.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS) is an AI-first technology company developing advanced solutions for event management, 3D modeling, and spatial computing. Through its flagship Map D , Eventdex platforms , and Krafty Labs, Nextech3D.ai powers thousands of events for Fortune 1000 companies annually with interactive floor mapping, registration, ticketing, mobile apps, AI matchmaking, and now, blockchain ticketing and accreditation.

