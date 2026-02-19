Anzeige
WKN: A3EWHW | ISIN: CA6529371032 | Ticker-Symbol: 1SS
Tradegate
19.02.26 | 19:25
0,079 Euro
-11,29 % -0,010
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXTECH3D.AI CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXTECH3D.AI CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0810,09619.02.
0,0000,00019.02.
ACCESS Newswire
19.02.2026 14:02 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai to Host Live CEO Earnings Q&A After Reporting Breakout Q3 Results Featuring +59% YoY Revenue Growth, +20% Sequential Gain, and Record 95% Gross Margins

Livestream Event Announced as Nextech3D.ai Enters a New AI-Driven Growth Cycle

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first event technology platform company, today announced a live earnings Q&A event with CEO Evan Gappelberg to discuss the Company's breakout Q3 2026 results, including +59% year-over-year revenue growth, +20% sequential revenue increase, and record 95% gross margins.

The livestream will give investors an opportunity to hear directly from the CEO about Nextech3D.ai's accelerating AI-driven growth cycle, expanding enterprise adoption, and the Company's strengthening financial foundation.

Date: February 19, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM EST / 10 AM PST

Format: Live Earnings Q&A with CEO Evan Gappelberg

Access: Click here to join the livestream

Nextech3D.ai reported financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2025 ("Q3 2026"), marking a significant turning point as the Company enters a sustained, AI-powered growth phase.

CLICK FOR CEO INTERVIEW (YouTube)

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS) is an AI-first technology company developing advanced solutions for event management, 3D modeling, and spatial computing. Through its flagship Map D, Eventdex platforms, and Krafty Labs, Nextech3D.ai powers thousands of events for Fortune 1000 companies annually with interactive floor mapping, registration, ticketing, mobile apps, AI matchmaking, and now, blockchain ticketing and accreditation.

For further information, please visit: www.Nextech3D.ai.

See full report on SEDAR

Investor Relations: investors@nextechar.com

For more information, visit Nextech3D.ai.

Sign up for Investor News and Info - Click Here

For more information and full report go to

https://www.sedarplus.ca

For further information, please contact:

Nextech3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg /CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws

SOURCE: NexTech3D.AI Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nextech3d.ai-to-host-live-ceo-earnings-qanda-after-reporting-brea-1139222

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
