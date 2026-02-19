Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Approved to Operate in Louisiana

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE),("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced it has received approval from the state of Louisiana to conduct business, clearing the way for the launch of sales to a new authorized dealership, The Boat Yard.

"Louisiana's approval process is rigorous. Gaining access to this market is a significant milestone for Twin Vee, opening the door to one of the richest offshore boating regions in the United States," explains Joseph Visconti, CEO and President of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. "The Gulf's deep-water fisheries-supported by extensive offshore oil infrastructure-are known for large tuna and other pelagic species, making the region a stronghold for serious offshore anglers and large, high-performance boats."

Originally announced last month as a new Twin Vee dealer pending state approval, The Boat Yard operates from a 10-acre, full-service dealership in Marrero, LA and is one of the largest and most impactful boat dealerships in Louisiana with what the Company believes to be a strong reputation, established infrastructure, and deep relationships within the local offshore fishing community.

With state approval secured, The Boat Yard's initial order-previously pending authorization-has now been released and will enter production immediately. This marks the official start of Twin Vee's expansion into Louisiana and reinforces the Company's strategy of partnering with top-tier dealers in high-demand offshore markets.

"We've been patient and deliberate because Louisiana matters," remarked Mr. Visconti. "This is a tightly regulated state with a sophisticated offshore customer base. We believe that approval here validates our approach, and that launching with The Boat Yard positions us exactly where our boats belong."

Twin Vee expects the Louisiana market to be a meaningful contributor to future growth.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. manufactures a range of boats under the Twin Vee and Bahama Boat Works brands, designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water." Bahama Boat Works is an iconic luxury brand long celebrated for its unmatched craftsmanship, timeless aesthetic, and dedication to producing some of the finest offshore fishing vessels.

The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years.

Learn more at twinvee.com and bahamaboatworks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the addition of The Boat Yard as the Company's newest authorized dealer in Louisiana, maintaining and growing Twin Vee's customer base and dealer network, and the availability of increased local expertise and dedicated sales and service support for the Company's growing customer base in Louisiana and throughout the Gulf.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to realize the benefits of its relationship with The Boat Yard, continued demand for offshore catamaran boats throughout the Gulf, the Company's ability to meet such demand and to continue to expand its customer base and dealer network, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:

Glenn Sonoda

investor@twinvee.com

SOURCE: Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/twin-vee-powercats-co.-approved-to-operate-in-louisiana-1139236