

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Lagardere SCA (LGDDF.PK) announced a profit for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR203 million, or EUR1.43 per share. This compares with EUR168 million, or EUR1.18 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to EUR9.353 billion from EUR8.942 billion last year.



Lagardere SCA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



