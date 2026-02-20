HONG KONG, Feb 20, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The 2026 CCTV Spring Festival Gala concluded with a spectacular display that served as a global collective debut for China's robotics industry. On a stage shared by millions, companies such as Unitree Robotics, Magic Atom Robotics, Galbot, and Songyan Dynamics showcased the peak of domestic engineering and embodied intelligence. All of these companies are either invested in or deeply positioned within the robotics portfolio of Shoucheng Holdings Limited (0697.HK).This showcase, described by industry observers as the "Chinese Embodied Intelligence Parade," signaled the industry's imminent transition into large-scale commercialization. As a national-level flagship event, the Gala serves as a barometer of technological readiness. The simultaneous appearance of multiple portfolio companies highlights Shoucheng Holdings' industrial standing and marks a strategic pivot from the validation stage to the harvest phase.Systematic Deployment: Building a Robust Industry-Chain StructureShoucheng Holdings' investment logic extends beyond simply picking star startups. Instead, it has constructed a systematic framework covering the most critical nodes of the robotics industry chain:- Full-Machine Manufacturing and Scalability: Represented by Unitree Robotics, focusing on engineering maturity and the capability for large-scale commercial production.- Embodied Intelligence Systems: Represented by Galbot, focusing on the deep integration of AI and hardware'the brain-body coordination that defines the future of the industry.- Core Engineering and Power Systems: Represented by Songyan Dynamics, diving deep into the underlying power systems and mechanical components that provide the foundation for all robotic movement.This multi-layered approach'covering Full Machine, Systems, and Components'provides the portfolio with both growth elasticity and structural stability against market volatility.2026 Inflection Point: Driving Value Re-ratingFrom a financial perspective, Shoucheng Holdings' robotics returns are shifting from incremental growth to structural explosion, driven by two core catalysts:First Catalyst is Valuation Re-rating through Industrial Leadership: As robotics moves from laboratory concepts to real-world delivery, companies with proven execution are seeing significant valuation uplifts. The national-level endorsement of the Spring Festival Gala has solidified these companies' market-leader status, generating positive feedback in financing and orders. According to market data, projects such as Galbot and X Square Robotics have already generated absolute investment returns exceeding 10x in recent financing rounds.Second catalyst is The "IPO Harvest Year" of the Capital Cycle: 2026 is poised to be the year when Shoucheng's long-term bets move into concentrated realization. Unitree Robotics is currently in the final stages of IPO counseling and is expected to become the flagship robotics IPO of China. Analysts estimate that approximately four robotics companies within the portfolio will launch or complete their IPO processes within the year. As these assets move from private to public markets, the pricing logic will shift from technological speculation to performance-driven liquidity premiums.Scenario Closed-Loop: Evolving into an "Industrial Orchestrator"Beyond capital deployment, Shoucheng Holdings' most forward-looking move is the construction of a commercialization closed-loop. The company is leveraging its deep resources in core commercial districts, smart parking networks, and medical parks to provide high-frequency application scenarios for its portfolio companies.Global Debut of the Robotics Service ComplexIn February 2026, Shoucheng Holdings officially launched the world's first Integrated Robotics Service Complex in Shougang Park. This facility integrates experience, sales, maintenance, and service, marking Shoucheng's transition from a pure investor to a deep industrial operator and "scenario orchestrator."Scenario Empowerment through "Taozhu New Creation Hub"This commercial pathway is being accelerated through the Taozhu New Creation Hub brand. By creating a path from stage exposure to offline experience and livestream conversion, Shoucheng is turning high-tech innovations into tangible consumer products. This model allows the company to capture not only equity appreciation but also stable commission and service-based cash flows, shifting toward efficiency-driven growth.Shoucheng Holdings has evolved far beyond a traditional financial investor to become an Industrial Resource Integrator and Scenario Orchestrator. Through its Capital + Scenario + Platform model, the company has built a multi-dimensional return structure. As 2026 marks the first year of large-scale robotic commercialization, Shoucheng's years of strategic accumulation are reaching a point of resonance, triggering a comprehensive re-rating of its market value.Source: Shoucheng Holdings