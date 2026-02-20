

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPL Corporation (PPL) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $266 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $177 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.



Excluding items, PPL Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $305 million or $0.41 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.8% to $2.274 billion from $2.211 billion last year.



PPL Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $266 Mln. vs. $177 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue: $2.274 Bln vs. $2.211 Bln last year.



