

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - PT Pertamina (Persero), Indonesia's state-owned integrated energy company, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Halliburton (HAL) to accelerate the deployment of advanced well construction and stimulation technologies across the country.



Under the agreement, Pertamina and Halliburton will evaluate opportunities for multi-stage hydraulic fracturing, acid stimulation, and advanced cementing services. The collaboration also explores the potential application of closed-loop automation and artificial intelligence to enhance drilling and fracturing performance in selected onshore fields.



The MOU expands Halliburton's unconventional completions footprint in Indonesia and highlights the company's collaborative approach to maximizing asset value. It underscores both parties' commitment to leveraging innovation and technology to strengthen Indonesia's energy sector.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News