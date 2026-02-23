

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Cisco (CSCO) and SharonAI Holdings (SHAZ) and its subsidiaries announced the launch of Australia's first Cisco Secure AI Factory in partnership with NVIDIA. Powered by 1024 NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs, Cisco's UCS servers and Nexus Hyperfabric technology, it supports Australia's National AI Plan.



SharonAI Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries, Australia's leading Neocloud, is a Computing company focused on Artificial Intelligence and Cloud GPU Compute Infrastructure. Sharon AI will offer a variety of solutions tailored to different customer needs and industries. Customers will also have access to a sandbox environment to experiment with proof-of-concepts.



