Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 23.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Antimon vor dem Durchbruch? 50 Mio. Bewertung trifft Milliarden-Fantasie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M95J | ISIN: GB00B2B0DG97 | Ticker-Symbol: RDEB
Tradegate
23.02.26 | 09:49
26,620 Euro
-1,41 % -0,380
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RELX PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RELX PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,60026,62009:54
26,60026,62009:54
PR Newswire
23.02.2026 09:06 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elsevier Limited: Elsevier and Jisc agree three-year read and publish agreement for UK institutions

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier, a global leader in advanced information and decision support in science and healthcare, today announces a three-year combined read and publish agreement with Jisc - the negotiating body representing UK academic research institutions. The agreement provides participating UK institutions with continued access to Elsevier journals and enables eligible authors to publish open access in Elsevier journals.

Elsevier Logo

Through Elsevier's ongoing partnership with Jisc, the agreement supports UK academic research institutions by combining reading access with open access publishing options, delivering the following benefits for participating institutions:

  • Continued access to Elsevier's portfolio of peer-reviewed journals
  • Open access publishing options for eligible UK-affiliated corresponding authors
  • Simplified publishing workflows and reduced administrative burden
  • A collaborative, sector-led approach informed by UK institutional requirements

William Rubens, Regional Vice President, Research Sales at Elsevier, said: "We are pleased to continue working with Jisc in support of the UK's world-class research community. At a time when institutions are managing a range of pressures, this agreement recognises the importance of providing researchers with clear routes to immediate open access, alongside continued access to high-quality, trusted research published in Elsevier journals. Our partnership with Jisc is central to developing approaches that respond to the needs of institutions and support the research community as a whole."

Anna Vernon, Head of Research Licensing, Jisc, added: "This agreement underscores our commitment to supporting the UK's research community at a time of significant pressure. Through bringing the sector together in these agreements we reduce costs and remove administrative burdens for institutions and researchers. Our partnership with Elsevier is another step towards meeting the evolving needs of institutions and strengthening the UK's open research landscape."

Partnership for the Long Term

This agreement forms part of Elsevier's broader engagement with universities, funders, and sector organisations to support open research and responsible publishing. Elsevier continues to work with partners to evolve publishing arrangements that meet the needs of the research community and maintain access to trusted scholarly content.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global leader in advanced information and decision support. For over a century, we have been helping advance science and healthcare to advance human progress. We support academic and corporate research communities, doctors, nurses, future healthcare professionals and educators across 170 countries in their vital work. We do this by delivering mission-critical insights and innovative solutions that combine trusted, evidence-based scientific and medical content with cutting-edge AI technologies to help impact makers achieve better outcomes. We champion inclusion and sustainability by embedding these values into our products and culture, working with the communities that we serve. The Elsevier Foundation supports research and health partnerships around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.elsevier.com and follow us on social media @ElsevierConnect.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2717688/5816459/Elsevier_Limited_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elsevier-and-jisc-agree-three-year-read-and-publish-agreement-for-uk-institutions-302693563.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.