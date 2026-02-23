Elsevier Limited: Elsevier and Jisc agree three-year read and publish agreement for UK institutions

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier, a global leader in advanced information and decision support in science and healthcare, today announces a three-year combined read and publish agreement with Jisc - the negotiating body representing UK academic research institutions. The agreement provides participating UK institutions with continued access to Elsevier journals and enables eligible authors to publish open access in Elsevier journals.

Through Elsevier's ongoing partnership with Jisc, the agreement supports UK academic research institutions by combining reading access with open access publishing options, delivering the following benefits for participating institutions:

Continued access to Elsevier's portfolio of peer-reviewed journals

Open access publishing options for eligible UK-affiliated corresponding authors

Simplified publishing workflows and reduced administrative burden

A collaborative, sector-led approach informed by UK institutional requirements

William Rubens, Regional Vice President, Research Sales at Elsevier, said: "We are pleased to continue working with Jisc in support of the UK's world-class research community. At a time when institutions are managing a range of pressures, this agreement recognises the importance of providing researchers with clear routes to immediate open access, alongside continued access to high-quality, trusted research published in Elsevier journals. Our partnership with Jisc is central to developing approaches that respond to the needs of institutions and support the research community as a whole."

Anna Vernon, Head of Research Licensing, Jisc, added: "This agreement underscores our commitment to supporting the UK's research community at a time of significant pressure. Through bringing the sector together in these agreements we reduce costs and remove administrative burdens for institutions and researchers. Our partnership with Elsevier is another step towards meeting the evolving needs of institutions and strengthening the UK's open research landscape."

Partnership for the Long Term

This agreement forms part of Elsevier's broader engagement with universities, funders, and sector organisations to support open research and responsible publishing. Elsevier continues to work with partners to evolve publishing arrangements that meet the needs of the research community and maintain access to trusted scholarly content.

