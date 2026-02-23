Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQB: DRYGF) (FSE: X7W) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its regional gold-in-till exploration campaign, which returned multiple gold anomalies across the Company's land package. The results were especially positive throughout the Gold Rock Camp and demonstrate extensive anomaly at the Company's Hyndman project. Based on these results, the Company staked over 5,200 additional hectares at Hyndman.

Figure 1 - Gold-in-Till results displaying gold (ppb) across the Dryden Gold project area.

Highlights:

3,816 till substrate samples collected in a first-pass, property-wide survey outlining multiple priority regional gold targets across the underexplored Dryden Gold District.

Gold anomalies define a 65 km corridor along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone (MDdz) from Sandybeach to Sherridon, confirming district-scale potential.

Anomalies cluster at intersections of major D1-D2 structural corridors strengthening structural controls and defining new target areas.

Significantly strong results at Hyndman supported the strategic staking of additional claims expanding Hyndman to over 20-kilometers.

Trey Wasser, CEO of Dryden Gold, stated, "These results mark an important step forward in defining the district-scale potential of our large strategic land package. We are especially pleased with Hyndman where sampling revealed multiple anomalies that were much stronger and extensive than we had expected and led directly to a strategic land expansion. These results reinforce that Dryden Gold's property represents Canada newest gold district and positions the Company to aggressively advance exploration for significant gold deposits."

Regional Results

Gold-in-Till, or till substrate sampling, involves collecting B and C horizon material developed over glacial till to analyze the geochemistry and mineral content for mineral exploration. During the summer of 2025, Dryden Gold completed a systematic geochemical screening program with the collection of 3,816 soil samples at a 200m x 500m spacing using an auger to sample the "B" and "C" horizons (Figure 1).

The results show multiple significant anomalies clustered along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone (MDdz), the prominent D2 structure on the property. This D2 corridor hosts the Gold Rock area and now displays many additional anomalies extending 65-kilometers across Dryden's property. Gold-in-Till anomalies appear to be preferentially clustered around areas where D2 and older east-west D1 structures intersect, indicating these high-strain corridors act as a structural control for gold mineralization. The survey has also outlined multiple large regional targets areas with minimal historical exploration at Avery and Sandybeach to the north.

A strong arsenic anomaly also trends along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone (MDdz), where arsenic is recognized as a key pathfinder element for Archean orogenic gold systems (Figure 2). In contrast, the Hyndman area shows a notable absence of anomalous arsenic, which suggests a different mineralization model with an alternate pathfinder signature.

Dryden Gold is currently planning additional Gold-in-Till work for the 2026 field season which may include sampling on newly acquired ground, tighter-spaced geochemical sampling, and heavy-mineral concentrate (HMC) surveys.

Figure 2 - Till substrate results displaying arsenic (ppm) across the Dryden Gold project area.

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Maura J. Kolb, M.Sc., P. Geo., President of Dryden Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures

All 2025 soil samples (till substrate) were collected by consultants of Dryden Gold. Samples were collected using a hand auger in the field targeting the 'C' and 'B' horizon soil, bagged then transported from the field to the crew facilities where certified reference materials were inserted at regular sample intervals. Groups of samples were placed in large bags, sealed with numbered tags to maintain chain-of-custody.

Sample preparation and analysis of samples were completed by ALS Canada Ltd. The 1 kg field samples were dried and sieved to minus 63 um at Sudbury or Thunder Bay facilities. The prepared pulps were then shipped to North Vancouver for digestion of 25 grams by aqua regia and ICP-MS super trace analysis for gold and 52 other elements (Package: AuME-ST43). Certified reference materials were inserted as pulps at a nominal rate of 1 in 20 samples to monitor accuracy and precision. All results passed the QA/QC screening at the lab, all company inserted QA/QC returned results that were within acceptable limits. ALS Canada Ltd. systems conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meets assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange: ("DRY"), on the OTCQB marketplace: ("DRYGF") and on the FSE: ("X7W"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: receipt of corporate and regulatory approvals, issuance of common shares; future development plans; and the business and operations of Dryden Gold. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings including receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the offering; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in Dryden Gold's and the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Dryden Gold and the Company do not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from Dryden Gold's and the Company's expectations or projections.

