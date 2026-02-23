Anzeige
Montag, 23.02.2026
PR Newswire
23.02.2026 20:18 Uhr
SWI Group: Notification of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SWI Capital Holding Ltd. (SWI) announces that it has received a notification from Max-Hervé George, a member of its board of directors and Chief Executive Officer, in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (EU MAR).

SWI Group Logo

SWI has been notified of the following sale transactions effected by Mr. George:

  • On 19 February 2026, the sale by Mr. George of 14,213,204 ordinary shares for an average price per share of EUR 3.9419 (on exchange);
  • On 20 February 2026, the sale by Mr. George of (a) 3,891,569 ordinary shares for an average price per share of EUR 4.0574 (on exchange), and (b) 11,194,591 ordinary shares for a price per share of EUR 4.0 (off exchange).

These transactions have been completed as part of the liquidity pool arrangement and additionally to satisfy public demand.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU MAR.

Notes to Editors

About SWI Group

SWI Group (www.swi.com) is an global investment conglomerate driven by an entrepreneurial spirit that operates in a number of sectors, including Data Centers, Real Estate, Credit, and the Financial Sector. The Group's investment strategies are grounded in thorough research, in-depth first-hand knowledge, and the ability to efficiently implement strategies to maximise the greatest return potential. SWI Group relies on local operating teams to identify, develop and manage opportunities around the world, both real estate and investment strategies. SWI Group currently has approximately €11 billion of assets under management and employs over 280 people across 26 offices across the world.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2646242/5819247/SWI_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/notification-of-transaction-by-person-discharging-managerial-responsibilities-pursuant-to-article-19-of-the-market-abuse-regulation-eu-no-5962014-302694869.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
