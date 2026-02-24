

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care AG (FME.DE, FMS), a German provider of products and services for patients with renal diseases, on Tuesday reported a surge in earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025.



Helen Giza, CEO of Fresenius Medical Care AG, said: 'In 2025, we delivered revenue and operating income growth at the upper end of our outlook, overcoming a difficult market environment.'



For the three-month period to December 31, 2025, the company posted a net income of EUR 327 million, or EUR 1.14 per basic share, compared with EUR 67 million, or EUR 0.23 per basic share, in the same period last year. Excluding items, earnings were EUR 412 million, or EUR 1.44 per basic share, higher than EUR 266 million, or EUR 0.91 per basic share, a year ago.



Operating income surged to EUR 594 million from the previous year's EUR 259 million. Revenue was EUR 5.070 billion, less than EUR 5.085 billion in 2024.



For fiscal year 2025, the company intends to pay a dividend of EUR 1.49 per share, up 3%.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the healthcare company expects revenue growth to be broadly flat compared with the prior year. Fresenius Medical also anticipates adjusted operating income to remain on a consistent level, with a range between a positive and negative mid-single-digit percent growth rate compared with last year.



For fiscal 2025, Fresenius Medical has registered an adjusted operating income of EUR 2.212 billion, with revenue of EUR 19.628 billion.



