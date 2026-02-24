Regulatory News:

Winamp Group SA (Paris: ALWIN) (Brussels: ALWIN), a pioneering company and leader in the digital music industry, announces the organization of a videoconference for its shareholders and retail investors on:

TUESDAY, March 10 at 6:00 PM (French session)

This videoconference will provide an opportunity to review the Group's latest developments, discuss its objectives for 2026, and allow current and prospective individual shareholders to engage directly with Alexandre Saboundjian, Chief Executive Officer, and Olivier Van Gulck, Chief Financial Officer

To participate in this videoconference, please click on the link below.

Don't miss this opportunity to rediscover Winamp Group and ask your questions directly to its executive management team. You may already submit your questions by email at: investors@llama-group.com

Link to the webinar: https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/d9ce3b7a-bee9-442c-a056-31ee785d023f@6ad29357-6d8c-4c75-a66c-c2253a1b0fbd

Next Meeting

March 10, 2026 Investor's webinar

About Winamp Group

Winamp Group is a pioneering and leading company in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise spanning multiple business areas, the Group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the copyright management company Bridger, and the music licensing company Jamendo.

Winamp Group aims to build the future of the music industry by making sustained investments in innovative solutions, as well as in the talent and skills of people who love music.

The Group upholds the core values of its brands: empowerment, access, simplicity and fairness.

Winamp envisions a world where artists and their fans are more connected than ever through a cutting-edge music platform. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters by offering a simple and innovative solution to collect their rights. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional revenues through commercial licensing. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty free thematic digital radio stations.

About Winamp www.winamp.com

Winamp redefines the music experience by creating an innovative platform that strengthens the connection between artists and their fans. We provide powerful tools that enable creators to manage their music, grow their audience and maximize their revenues, while delivering a seamless listening experience through the Winamp Player

Winamp for Creators is our dedicated platform, designed to give music artists everything they need to succeed. From monetization tools to music management services, it brings together essential resources that empower creators to take control of their careers.

