24.02.2026 10:48 Uhr
SWI Group: Euronext Amsterdam listed SWI Stoneweg Icona Group expands digital footprint with agreement to acquire significant stake in US data center company

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Further to the announcement made on 19 February 2026, Euronext Amsterdam listed SWI Group ("SWI") announces that it has entered (through a fully owned subsidiary) into another binding agreement to acquire additional interests in digital infrastructure and technology-enabled businesses for an aggregate purchase price of USD 330 million.

As previously announced, on February 1, 2026, SWI Digital exercised its option to acquire all (and not some only) of the issued share capital of a private holding company which holds interests in the same digital infrastructure and technology-enabled businesses for an aggregate purchase price of USD 170 million.

Upon completion of both transactions, SWI is expected to hold an aggregate 77.2% by value of the USD 1.124 bn liquidation preference attaching to the preferred share classes in the Company, and an approximate 38.3% of the total shareholding in the Company.

Completion of the transactions is conditional on regulatory approvals and other closing conditions. These regulatory proceedings are confidential in nature.

Notes to Editors

About SWI Group

SWI Stoneweg Icona Group (www.swi.com), listed on the Amsterdam Euronext Stock Exchange under SWICH (ISIN: SGXPZ11CH7U7), is an alternative investment conglomerate driven by a strong entrepreneurial spirit that operates in numerous sectors, including Data Centers, Real Estate, Credit, and the Financial Sector. The company's investment strategies are grounded in thorough research, in-depth first-hand knowledge, and the ability to efficiently implement strategies to maximise the greatest return potential.

Within digital infrastructure, the Group is active in the development, acquisition, and management of data center assets through AiOnX. The Group's approach in this area spans the full investment cycle-from sourcing and development to construction and operations, aiming to build high-quality, income-generating infrastructure over time. The group currently owns five data center sites across Europe, in Ireland, UK, Denmark, Spain, and Italy.

SWI Group relies on local operating teams to identify, develop and manage opportunities around the world, both real estate and investment strategies. SWI Group has approximately €11 billion of assets under management and roughly 300 employees across 26 offices across the world.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/euronext-amsterdam-listed-swi-stoneweg-icona-group-expands-digital-footprint-with-agreement-to-acquire-significant-stake-in-us-data-center-company-302695557.html

