

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech major Apple Inc. plans to move some production of its Mac Mini desktop computer to the U.S. from Asia as part of its efforts to reshore parts of its vast supply chain, The Wall Street Journal reported quoting Sabih Khan, Apple's chief operating officer.



The new manufacturing effort will begin at a Foxconn facility in north Houston, Texas later in 2026.



In the facility's two primary buildings, the cavernous warehouse at present will be converted to 220,000 square feet of manufacturing space for the Mini. In the second building, Foxconn assembles Apple's AI servers. The Houston facility is also being expanded to include a new training center for advanced manufacturing.



Meanwhile, Khan reportedly stated that the production for Mac Mini will continue in Asia to meet local demand.



The iPhone maker last year had committed to invest $600 billion in the U.S. over the next four years. Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened the tech firm with a 25% tariff on products manufactured overseas.



Apple's most products, including iPhones and iPads, are manufatured in Asia, primarily in China, while some production have been shifted to Vietnam, Thailand and India in recent years.



In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Apple shares were gaining 0.30 percent, after closing Monday's regular trading 0.60 percent higher, at $266.18.



