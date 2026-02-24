KeyBank Recognized as Best Bank in Small Business and Middle Market Banking with Nine National and Regional Coalition Greenwich 2026 Awards

Awards recognize Key's commitment to building relationships and enduring trust with clients, and providing excellent service

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / KeyBank (NYSE:KEY) is being recognized for its support of small and middle market business clients with nine 2026 Best Bank Awards from Crisil Coalition Greenwich in small business and middle market banking. These national and regional awards honor Key's collaborative approach that empowers small business owner-operators in addressing their complex financial needs and depth of expertise that helps middle market companies optimize business performance.

KeyBank received the following national Coalition Greenwich 2026 Awards:

Best Bank: Trust for Middle Market Banking in the U.S. Customer Service for Middle Market Banking in the U.S. Customer Service for Small Business Banking in the U.S. Trust for Small Business Banking in the U.S. Ease of Doing Business for Small Business Banking in the U.S. Satisfaction with Relationship Manager for Small Business Banking in the U.S.



KeyBank also received the following regional Coalition Greenwich 2026 Awards:

Best Bank: Satisfaction in Cash Management for Middle Market Banking in the U.S. (Midwest) Satisfaction with Relationship Manager for Middle Market Banking in the U.S. (Midwest) Satisfaction with Relationship Manager for Small Business Banking in the U.S. (Midwest)



"Our unique approach of having conversations with and building enduring relationships with small business owners across the nation is a true differentiator for KeyBank," said Mike Walters, President of Business Banking at KeyBank. "We are grateful that our approach has been recognized by our clients through Coalition Greenwich; clients that we are proud to work with each day and help them grow in their communities."

"We are honored to be recognized by our clients through Coalition Greenwich for the support and specialized service our middle market teams provide," said Ken Gavrity, President of Key Commercial Bank. "We are committed to earning our clients' trust by providing them with a best-in-class platform and deep industry expertise that empowers middle market businesses to grow and succeed."

Methodology

Small Business: Awards are based on more than 11,000 interviews with businesses with sales of $1 million -$10 million across the country.

Middle Market Business: Awards are Based on nearly 11,000 interviews with businesses with sales of $10-500 million across the United States.

Source: Coalition Greenwich Voice of Client - 2025 U.S. Commercial Banking Study

ABOUT KEYCORP

KeyCorp's roots trace back more than 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $184 billion at December 31, 2025.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 950 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

