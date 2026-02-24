IPSOS: 2025 results in line with guidance - Launch of Horizons strategic plan

2025 results in line with guidance

Launch of Horizons strategic plan

Paris, February 24th, 2026 -Ipsos, one of the world's leading market research and opinion polling companies, today announces its full-year 2025 results. Revenue, organic growth and operating margin rate, communicated on a preliminary basis at the Investor Day on 22 January, are confirmed.

Revenue : €2,525 million Total growth: +3.4% Organic growth: +0.6%





: €2,525 million Operating margin : €309 million



Operating margin rate: 12.3% Operating margin rate at constant scope*: 12.8%





: €309 million

*Excluding temporarily dilutive effect related to The BVA Family and infas acquisitions

Ipsos recorded revenue of €2,524.7 million in 2025, up 3.4%, including 0.6% organic growth, a 5.8% scope effect mainly related to the acquisitions of The BVA Family and infas, and a negative 3.0% foreign exchange impact, reflecting the appreciation of the euro against certain currencies, including the US dollar.

The uncertain political context across several geographies, combined with tighter budgetary constraints for governments, weighed on Public Affairs activity and, consequently, on Ipsos' consolidated performance. This level of growth remains below our ambitions. The strategic plan presented last month is designed to restore a sustained and durable growth trajectory.

At the same time, the operating margin proved resilient and once again demonstrates Ipsos' financial discipline. It stands at 12.8% at constant scope and 12.3% on a reported basis, including the temporarily dilutive effect of The BVA Family and infas acquisitions.

The year 2025, as well as the beginning of 2026, was marked by several structuring events:

The acquisitions of infas and The BVA Family, the latter being the largest acquisition completed by Ipsos since 2018. These acquisitions significantly strengthen Ipsos' position in Europe, particularly in Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom, as well as our expertise in packaging testing through PRS IN VIVO,





The appointment, last September, of Jean Laurent Poitou as Chief Executive Officer, whose mandate is to return to sustainable and profitable growth,





The resignation of Didier Truchot from his position as Chairman of Ipsos' Board of Directors for health reasons, effective February 28, 2026, and the appointment by the Board of Laurence Stoclet as President,





The presentation, in January 2026 at the Investor Day, of Horizons, the growth strategic plan to reinforce Ipsos' global leadership.





REVENUE BY QUARTER

In € millions 2025

Revenue Total

Growth Organic growth Scope FX 1st quarter 568.5 2.0% -1.8% 2.9% 0.9% 2nd quarter 586.6 1.0% 0.7% 3.3% -3.0% 3rd quarter 635.9 7.6% 2.9% 8.5% -3.8% 4th quarter 733.7 3.2% 0.5% 8.1% -5.4% Total Revenue 2,524.7 3.4% 0.6% 5.8% -3.0%

PERFORMANCE BY REGION

In € millions 2025

Revenue Contribution Total

Growth Organic

Growth EMEA 1,245.2 49% 12.0% 2.0% Americas 887.2 35% -3.4% 0.3% Asia-Pacific 392.2 16% -4.3% -2.5% Total 2,524.7 100% 3.4% 0.6%

In EMEA, our main region, total growth reached 12% in 2025, driven by the integration of The BVA Family and infas acquisitions. Against a particularly demanding comparable base (+5.5% in 2024), organic growth stood at 2.0%, supported by satisfactory performance in Continental Europe and the Middle East, but also impacted by a decline of more than 3% in France, attributable to the political and a budgetary environment which strongly affected the Public Affairs service line. Organic growth in the other service lines in France was slightly positive.

The Americas recorded organic growth of 0.3% in 2025. In the United States, the political context weighed on Public Affairs activity throughout the year, resulting in a decline of approximately 15% in this service line. Excluding this activity, the other service lines delivered organic growth of close to 2% for the year, supported by Consumer Goods clients and by an improvement in the Healthcare sector.

In Asia-Pacific, Ipsos' activities in China are stable in a contracting market. However, the region's performance was impacted by the decline in Public Affairs in several countries, notably in Australia, New Zealand and India. Foreign exchange effects were also unfavorable in the region, due to the depreciation of the yuan and won and other currencies against the euro.

PERFORMANCE BY AUDIENCE

In € millions 2025

Revenue Contribution Total

Growth Organic

Growth Consumers1 1,244.6 49% 2.6% 2.1% Clients and employees2 516.5 20% 5.4% 2.1% Citizens3 389.0 15% 5.9% -8.0% Doctor and patients4 374.6 15% 1.2% 2.4% Total 2,524.7 100% 3.4% 0.6%

Distribution of Service Lines by audience segment:

1- Brand Health Tracking, Creative Excellence, Innovation, Ipsos UU, Ipsos MMA, Market Strategy & Understanding, Observer (excl. public sector), Ipsos Synthesio, Strategy3

2- Automotive & Mobility Development, Audience Measurement, Customer Experience, Channel Performance (Mystery Shopping and Shopper), ERM, Capabilities

3- Public Affairs, Corporate Reputation

4- Pharma (quantitative et qualitative)

Our service lines dedicated to consumers, clients and employees delivered organic growth of 2.1% in 2025. Growth in this segment was driven particularly by our activities related to market and brand analyses, advertising campaign measurement and research on physical and digital retail touchpoints.

Our activity with citizens declined by 8.0% organically in 2025. The persistent uncertain political environment dampened demand from public sector players, particularly in the United States and France.

The doctors and patients audience showed organic growth of 2.4%. Innovation in oncology, rare diseases as well as GLP-1 (type 2 diabetes and obesity treatment) related studies are the main growth drivers for the year.

Our platform Ipsos.Digital continued its strong growth (27% in 2025), with an operating margin level approximately twice that of the Group's other activities.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Summary income statement

In € millions 2025 2024 Variation Revenue 2,524.7 2,440.8 3.4% Gross margin 1,711.0 1,677.7 2.0% Gross margin / Revenue 67.8% 68.7% -0.9 pt Operating profit 309.3 319.5 -3.2% Operating profit / Revenue 12.3% 13.1% -0.8 pt Other non-current / recurring

income and expenses -24.1 -16.2 Finance costs -12.5 -9.1 Other financial income and expenses -11.1 -2.4 Income tax -66.3 -73.7 Net profit

(attributable to owners of the parent) 186.6 204.5 -8.8% Adjusted net profit*

(attributable to owners of the parent) 240.4 244.1 -1.5%

*Adjusted net profit is calculated before (i) non-monetary items related to IFRS 2 (Share-based Payment), (ii)

the amortisation of acquisition-related intangible assets (client relations), (iii) the impact of other non-current

income and expenses, net of tax, (iv) the non-monetary impact of changes in puts and other financial income

and expenses, and (v) deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill for which amortisation is deductible in some

countries.

Income statement items

Gross margin stood at 67.8% versus 68.7% in 2024. A major part of this decline is explained by the integration of infas and The BVA Family, whose gross margin rates are lower than the Group average. At constant scope and exchange rates, the gross margin decreased by 30 basis points, reflecting a temporary increase in data collection costs in certain activities, as well as the strengthening of quality control procedures on our panels.

The payroll increased by 2.4%, due to the impact of acquisitions. On a like-for-like and constant currency basis, it remained stable, reflecting our adaptation of the cost structure to evolving business activity. At 31 December, the ratio of staff costs to gross margin stood at 64.8%.

Overhead costs increased by approximately €20 million, reflecting additional expenses related to acquisitions. On a like-for-like basis, the rise in IT and technology spending, in line with our investment strategy, is offset by savings from rent renegotiations and enhanced discipline on discretionary spending. The ratio of overheads to gross margin stood at 14.9%.

The other operating income and expenses showed a negative balance of €17 million, primarily related to termination costs. It also includes operational foreign exchange losses resulting from the depreciation of the dollar and other currencies against the euro.

For 2025, the operating margin stood at 12.3% and 12.8% excluding the temporarily dilutive effect related to The BVA Family and infas acquisitions.

Other non-current income and expenses were impacted by approximately €13 million due to the write-down of Russian net assets. The balance of this item mainly comprises €6.7 million in reorganization costs following acquisitions and management changes, as well as €6.0 million in acquisition-related costs

Finance costs stood at €12.5 million, up €3.4 million over the period. This change is mainly explained by higher average debt during the year, following acquisitions completed in 2025. It also includes the financing cost of the €400 million bond issue completed in January 2025, carrying a 3.75% coupon and a five-year maturity.

Other financial income and expenses showed a charge of €11.1 million, mainly resulting from non-operational foreign exchange losses, related to the depreciation of the dollar, as well as finance charges associated with the application of IFRS 16.

The effective tax rate is stable at 26.0%.

Net profit attributable to owners of the parent stood at €187 million and adjusted net profit attributable to owners of the parent at €240 million compared to €244 million the previous year.

Financial structure

Cash flow from operations stood at €411 million, compared to €430 million in 2024. This decline is mainly explained by the decrease in net profit.

The change in working capital showed a negative variation of €30 million. This was driven, on the one hand, by a 3.2% increase in activity in the fourth quarter and, on the other hand, by a decrease in the 2025 variable compensation provision, the cash outflow of which will occur in the first half of 2026.

Investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, mainly comprising investments in IT and technology infrastructure, amounted to €83 million in 2025. They increased by 18%, consistent with the Group's accelerated investments in platforms and technologies.

In total, free cash flow from operations stood at €181 million. This level is close to the average operating free cash flow generated over the past three years, which stood at €200 million.

Regarding non-current investments, Ipsos accelerated its acquisition policy in 2025, with an invested amount of €179 million, mainly for The BVA Family and infas acquisitions.

Finally, financing activities mainly include (i) a rated bond issue of 400 million euros in January 2025 (ii) the repayment in June of the previous bond for 300 million euros.

Equity stands at €1,568 million at 31 December 2025 versus €1,578 million at 31 December 2024.

Net financial debt amounts to €219 million, versus €57 million at 31 December 2024, due to acquisitions. The leverage ratio (calculated excluding IFRS 16 impact) is sound and stands at 0.5 times EBITDA.

Cash position. Cash at December 31, 2025, amounts to €318 million.

With the issuance of the €400 million bond, Ipsos has no significant debt maturities before 2030.

OUTLOOK

The 2025 financial year took place in an uncertain macroeconomic and political environment, weighing on our Public Affairs business. While the operating margin once again proved resilient, organic growth, which remained insufficient, underlines the need for rapid deployment of the Horizons plan, Ipsos' growth strategy presented at the Investor Day on January 22.

The ambition is clear: to make Ipsos the global market research leader providing and turning data into Impactful Insights, powered by AI. This ambition relies on two growth drivers: on the one hand, reinventing our services by leveraging AI to transform ways of working and delivering faster; on the other hand, enriching our portfolio by maximizing the adoption of high-potential services and exploring new growth opportunities.

To achieve this, Ipsos has on solid assets: its position as an independent global leader; diversified offerings; access to real respondents; long-term relationships with clients whose satisfaction level is very high; strong employee engagement; and finally, a robust financial structure enabling it to deploy its strategy.

From the start of 2026, Ipsos is actively deploying the priorities of its strategic roadmap:

The Group is notably accelerating the development of Globally Managed Services (GMS) , whose penetration remains limited in many countries, and which offer strong growth potential. A first wave of six GMS has been identified as a priority in 2026 organized into three categories: Innovation, Creative Excellence and Behavioural Measurement. This acceleration is supported by targeted investments as well as the establishment of a dedicated organization, led at the global level.

, whose penetration remains limited in many countries, and which offer strong growth potential. A first wave of six GMS has been identified as a priority in 2026 organized into three categories: Innovation, Creative Excellence and Behavioural Measurement. This acceleration is supported by targeted investments as well as the establishment of a dedicated organization, led at the global level. At the same time, Ipsos.Digital , which already supports part of the GMS, represents an additional growth driver and will further enhance its offering with new services starting in 2026.

, which already supports part of the GMS, represents an additional growth driver and will further enhance its offering with new services starting in 2026. Ipsos has also reorganized its management team to align it with the priorities of its strategic plan, particularly regarding offerings, as well as technology and artificial intelligence.

to align it with the priorities of its strategic plan, particularly regarding offerings, as well as technology and artificial intelligence. Lastly, commercial initiatives have been launched, notably, accountability has been strengthened at various management levels in the oversight and development of key accounts, with the objective of improving commercial execution and supporting growth.

The year 2026 marks the first step in restoring the Group's growth momentum, targeting average organic growth of 3% to 4% over the 2026-2028 period. This trajectory is based on the rapid deployment of strategic priorities. The initiatives launched in 2026 will progressively gain momentum. For 2026, Ipsos anticipates organic growth between

2 and 3%, with an operating margin equivalent to that of 2025. Capital allocation priorities remain unchanged, with the pursuit of a targeted acquisition strategy and increased investment in technology.

In view of the Group's strong financial position and in line with the capital allocation policy presented at the Investor Day, the Board of Directors will propose to the General Meeting of 20 May 2026, the payment of a dividend of €2.00 per share, up more than 8%, corresponding to a payout ratio of 36% of adjusted diluted net earnings per share, which will be detached on July 1, 2026.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors has today approved a share buyback program for cancellation purposes, for an amount of approximately €100 million in 2026, which will be proceed promptly. The implementation of this plan will be announced in a separate press release.

Consolidated income statement

Annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025

In € thousands 31/12/2025 31/12/2024 Revenue 2,524,714 2,440,780 Direct costs (813,723) (763,104) Gross margin 1,710,992 1,677,676 Staff costs (excluding share-based payments) (1,108,056) (1,082,039) Staff costs (share-based payments) * (21,592) (20,706) General operating expenses (255,071) (235,236) Other operating income and expenses (16,972) (20,178) Operating margin 309,300 319,517 Amortisation of acquisition-related intangible assets* (6,565) (6,318) Other non-current income and expenses* (24,107) (16,225) Share of profit or loss of associates (385) (2,187) Operating profit 278,243 294,787 Finance costs (12,451) (9,076) Other financial income and expenses (11,147) (2,406) Net profit before tax 254,647 283,305 Income tax (excluding deferred tax related to goodwill amortisation) (64,534) (72,716) Deferred tax related to goodwill amortisation* (1,725) (997) Income tax (66,259) (73,713) Net profit 188,386 209,592 Attributable to owners of the parent 186,551 204,525 Attributable to non-controlling interests 1,835 5,067 Basic net profit per share attributable to owners of the parent (in euros) 4.33 4.75 Diluted net profit per share attributable to owners of the parent (in euros) 4.27 4.66 Adjusted net profit* 242,026 250,209 Attributable to owners of the parent 240,381 244,063 Attributable to non-controlling interests 1,645 6,148 Adjusted net profit per share attributable to owners of the parent 5.58 5.67 Adjusted diluted net profit per share attributable to owners of the parent 5.50 5.56

Statement of financial position

Annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025

In € thousands 31/12/2025 31/12/2024 ASSETS - - Goodwill 1,510,126 1,406,990 Right-of-use assets 128,996 102,036 Other intangible assets 188,713 163,251 Property, plant and equipment 27,865 28,819 Investment in associates 2,982 3,507 Other non-current financial assets 49,612 56,470 Deferred tax assets 38,306 26,835 Non-current assets 1,946,600 1,787,909 Trade and other receivables 589,625 591,890 Contract assets 117,218 110,998 Current tax 17,196 9,038 Other current assets 89,785 71,668 Financial derivatives - - Cash and cash equivalents 317,561 342,549 Current assets 1,131,384 1,126,143 Including assets held for sale and discontinued operations 4,636 - TOTAL ASSETS 3,077,984 2,914,051 In € thousands 31/12/2025 12/31/2024 LIABILITIES Share capital 10,801 10,801 Share premium 446,174 446,174 Own shares (461) (7,532) Translation differences (248,524) (125,010) Other reserves 1,172,891 1,048,563 Net profit attributable to owners of the parent 186,551 204,525 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 1,567,432 1,577,522 Non-controlling interests 253 243 Equity 1,567,684 1,577,765 Borrowings and other non-current financial liabilities 507,789 76,975 Non-current lease liabilities 105,329 80,639 Non-current provisions 7,401 3,975 Provisions for post-employment benefits 47,045 40,395 Deferred tax liabilities 79,301 74,735 Other non-current liabilities 31,685 56,443 Non-current liabilities 778,549 333,160 Trade and other payables 369,494 335,211 Borrowings and other current financial liabilities 29,009 322,735 Current lease liabilities 33,734 31,959 Current tax 18,377 41,836 Current provisions 4,730 6,402 Contract liabilities 58,517 54,250 Other current liabilities 217,883 210,736 Current liabilities 731,744 1,003,128 Including liabilities held for sale and discontinued operations 13,130 - TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,077,984 2,914,051

Consolidated cash flow statement

Annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025

In € thousands 31/12/2025 31/12/2024 OPERATING ACTIVITIES - - NET PROFIT 188,386 209,592



Non-cash items - - Depreciation and amortisation of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 101,273 91,190 Net profit of equity-accounted companies, net of dividends received 385 2,187 Loss/(gain) on asset disposals (2,325) (3,039) Net change in provisions 13,148 20,792 Share-based payment expense 19,689 18,447 Other non-cash income and expenses 527 (356) Acquisition costs of consolidated companies 6,015 5,379 Finance costs 17,345 12,544 Tax charge 66,259 73,713 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE TAX AND FINANCE COSTS 410,701 430,449 Change in working capital requirement (29,800) (17,920) Income tax paid (78,866) (74,129) CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 302,035 338,400 INVESTING ACTIVITIES - - Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (83,088) (70,337) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 3,769 83 (Increase)/decrease in financial assets (6) 1,229 Acquisitions of consolidated companies and activities, net of cash acquired (154,093) (34,616) CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (233,417) (103,641) FINANCING ACTIVITIES - - Share capital increases/(reductions) - - Net (purchases)/sales of own shares (14,223) (39,048) Increase in long-term borrowings 901,997 359,000 Decrease in long-term borrowings (801,525) (359,035) (Increase)/Decrease in long-term loans to associates (2,750) - Increase/(decrease) in bank overdrafts - - Net repayment of lease liabilities (36,832) (39,410) Net interest paid (1,960) (9,598) Net interest paid on lease obligations (3,803) (3,529) Acquisitions of non-controlling interests (24,530) (3,909) Dividends paid to shareholders of the parent company (79,835) (71,241) Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders of consolidated companies - (217) Dividends received from non-consolidated companies - - CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES (63,461) (166,964) NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 5,157 67,794



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (18,641) 3,211 Depreciation of the Russian cash (11,418) (6,368) OPENING CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 342,410 277,911 CLOSING CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 317,508 342,549

Statement of changes in consolidated equity

Annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025

Equity In € thousands Share capital Share premium Treasury shares Other reserves Translation differences Attributable to shareholders of the company Non-controlling interests Total Position at 1 January 2024 10,801 446,174 (965) 1,124,650 (164,363) 1,416,297 16,353 1,432,650 Change in share capital - - - - - - - - Dividends paid - - - (71,249) - (71,249) (217) (71,466) Effects of acquisitions and commitments to purchase non-controlling interests - - - 17,083 - 17,083 (20,000) (2,917) Delivery of own shares under the free share allocation plan - - 32,224 (32,224) - - - - Other movements in own shares - - (38,793) - - (38,793) - (38,793) Share-based payments recognised directly in equity - - - 18,385 - 18,385 - 18,385 Other movements



- - - (2,795) - (2,795) 74 (2,721) Transactions with shareholders - - (6,568) (70,800) - (77,369) (20,143) (97,512) Profit for the year - - - 204,525 - 204,525 5,067 209,592 Other comprehensive income - - - - - - - - Fair value revaluation of investments - - - (5,715) - (5,715) - (5,715) Net investments in foreign operations and related hedges



- - - - 28,048 28,048 (185) 27,863 Deferred tax on net investments in foreign operations - - - - (6,887) (6,887) - (6,887)



Change in translation differences - - - - 18,192 18,192 (849) 17,344 Change in the fair value of financial assets through other comprehensive income - - - - - - - - Actuarial gains and losses - - - 560 - 560 - 560 Deferred tax on actuarial gains and losses - - - (130) - (130) - (130) Total other comprehensive income - - - (5,285) 39,354 34,068 (1,034) 33,035 Comprehensive income - - - 199,240 39,354 238,593 4,033 242,626 Position at 31 December 2024 10,801 446,174 (7,532) 1,253,089 (125,010) 1,577,522 243 1,577,765



















Equity In € thousands Share capital Share premium Treasury shares Other reserves Translation differences Attributable to shareholders of the company Non-controlling interests Total Position at 1 January 2025 10,801 446,174 (7,532) 1253 089 (125,010) 1577 522 243 1577 765 Change in share capital - - - - - - - - Dividends paid - - - (79,835) - (79,835) - (79,835) Effects of acquisitions and commitments to purchase non-controlling interests - - - 211 - 211 (1,173) ( 962) Delivery of own shares under the free share allocation plan - - 21,009 (21,009) - - - - Other movements in own shares - - (13,937) - - (13,937) - (13,937) Share-based payments recognized directly in equity - - - 19,689 - 19,689 - 19,689 Other movements - - - (1,104) - (1,104) 66 (1,038) Transactions with shareholders - - 7,071 (82,048) - (74,977) (1,107) (76,084) Profit for the year - - - 186,551 - 186,551 1,835 188,386 Other comprehensive income - - - - - - - - Fair value revaluation of investments - - - 92 - 92 - 92 Net investments in foreign operations and related hedges



- - - - (44,595) (44,595) ( 101) (44,695) Deferred tax on net investments in foreign operations - - - - 11,299 11,299 - 11,299



Change in translation differences - - - - (90,220) (90,220) ( 616) (90,836) Change in the fair value of financial assets through other comprehensive income - - - - - - - - Actuarial gains and losses - - - 1,331 - 1,331 - 1,331 Deferred tax on actuarial gains and losses - - - 428 - 428 - 428 Total other comprehensive income - - - 1,851 (123,515) (121,664) ( 717) (122,381) Comprehensive income - - - 188,402 (123,515) 64,887 1,118 66,005 Position at 31 December 2025 10,801 446,174 ( 461) 1359 442 (248,524) 1567 432 253 1567 684

