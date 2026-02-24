

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $203.45 million, or $3.21 per share. This compares with $191.11 million, or $3.11 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc reported adjusted earnings of $420.88 million or $6.64 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.2% to $1.19 billion from $1.08 billion last year.



Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



