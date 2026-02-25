

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Fortescue Limited (FMG.AX) reported earnings for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.914 billion, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $1.553 billion, or $0.50 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.5% to $8.439 billion from $7.638 billion last year.



Fortescue Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.914 Bln. vs. $1.553 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.62 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue: $8.439 Bln vs. $7.638 Bln last year.



The company will pay an interim dividend of A$0.62 per security on March 30 to shareholders of record as of March 3.



