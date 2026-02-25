

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC) announced earnings for full year that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $21.10 billion, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $22.91 billion, or $1.24 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.3% to $34.79 billion from $32.73 billion last year.



HSBC Holdings PLC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $21.10 Bln. vs. $22.91 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.20 vs. $1.24 last year. -Revenue: $34.79 Bln vs. $32.73 Bln last year.



