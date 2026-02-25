EQS Group GmbH: EQS Group Partners with Ground Truth Intelligence to Strengthen Enhanced Due Diligence Capabilities in the Compliance Cockpit

EQS Group, a leading cloud software provider for compliance & ethics, data privacy, sustainability management, and investor relations, has partnered with Ground Truth Intelligence (GTI) to bring enhanced due diligence capabilities to the EQS Compliance Cockpit, integrated directly in the EQS Third-Party Risk Management module.

MUNICH, GERMANY AND LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / The partnership expands EQS Group's ecosystem by enabling organizations to access specialized investigative expertise and deeper third-party risk insights as part of their existing compliance workflows. Customers can now request and manage GTI's in-depth third-party assessments - from identifying beneficial ownership to complex in-country investigations - without leaving the EQS Compliance Cockpit environment.

"Third-party risk remains one of the most critical and complex areas of today's compliance," said Achim Weick, founder and CEO of EQS Group. "By partnering with GTI, we are strengthening our platform with advanced due diligence capabilities that help organizations build trust with their partners and embed ethical standards across their supply chains."

GTI's approach integrates human expertise, AI-supported analysis, and multiple data sources to deliver scalable and comprehensive due diligence. By combining GTI's investigative expertise with EQS' digital compliance solutions, customers benefit from a seamless workflow that connects enhanced due diligence directly with their existing third-party risk management programs. This helps reduce fragmentation and embed due diligence more efficiently into their internal processes.

"Due diligence is evolving rapidly in a volatile geopolitical and regulatory environment, with AI creating new possibilities for compliance teams," said Stewart Kelly, co-founder and CEO of GTI. "Compliance leaders need a single unified platform to manage the challenges of today's world, and benefit from the AI revolution. We're excited to make that a reality by partnering with EQS."

The collaboration with GTI reflects EQS Group's strategy to provide a holistic compliance platform that allows organizations to oversee all key compliance processes in one place, while integrating specialized expertise and intelligence partners. By connecting digital workflows with external intelligence, EQS aims to help companies manage risk more effectively in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

More information is available at: https://www.eqs.com/platform-compliance-ethics/third-parties/

About Ground Truth Intelligence

Ground Truth Intelligence (GTI) is a global due diligence solutions provider combining AI-native technology with expert human intelligence to help compliance and risk teams design, execute and defend risk-based third-party due diligence programs. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in London, England, GTI serves organizations across industries where ethics and compliance programs must stand up to regulatory scrutiny and where intelligence must cut through the noise.

GTI's solutions are delivered through the GTI Hub - a secure, AI-powered platform that connects automated screening, expert escalation and program design in a single, integrated workflow. Drawing on a globally distributed team of in-house analysts and a network of thousands of intelligence sources across more than 250 jurisdictions, GTI enables compliance teams to apply the right level of diligence at the right moment, without compromising coverage, credibility or efficiency.

For more information, visit gtintel.io .

About EQS Group

EQS Group is a leading international cloud provider for compliance & ethics, data privacy, sustainability management, and investor relations. More than 14,000 companies across the world use EQS Group's products to build trust by reliably and securely meeting complex regulatory requirements, minimizing risks and transparently reporting on business performance and its impact on society and the environment.

EQS Group's solutions are bundled in a cloud-based platform. This allows compliance processes for whistleblower protection and case handling, policy management, and approval processes to be managed just as professionally as business partners, third parties and risks, insider lists and reporting obligations. In addition, EQS Group provides software to fulfill human rights due diligence requirements across corporate supply chains, ensure compliance with data privacy regulations like GDPR and EU AI Act, and support efficient ESG management and compliant sustainability reporting. Listed companies also benefit from a global newswire, investor targeting and contact management, as well as IR websites and webcasts for efficient and secure investor communication.

EQS Group was founded in Munich in 2000. Today, the group employs around 600 professionals worldwide.

https://www.eqs.com/

SOURCE: EQS Group GmbH

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/eqs-group-partners-with-ground-truth-intelligence-to-strengthen-1140823