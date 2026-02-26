

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - French energy management firm Schneider Electric SA (SBGSF.PK) reported Thursday lower profit in fiscal 2025, despite higher revenues. In addition, the firm provided financial targets for fiscal 2026, and 2026-2030 period, expecting organic growth.



Further, the company announced that Hilary Maxson, the current Chief Financial Officer, will be leaving on April 5 to pursue another opportunity in the U.S. Schneider Electric has appointed Nathan Fast as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective April 6.



Maxson joined Schneider Electric in May 2017, as SVP Finance for the Energy Management Business. Nathan, a U.S. citizen, joined Schneider Electric in 2007 and currently serves as the Head of Investor Relations.



For fiscal year 2025, Schneider Electric reported net income (group share) of 4.16 billion euros, a 2 percent decrease from the prior year's 4.27 billion euros. Adjusted net income (group share) increased 4 percent to 4.83 billion euros from 4.66 billion euros last year. Adjusted earnings per share grew 3 percent to 8.59 euros from 8.32 euros a year ago.



Adjusted EBITA, a key profitability metric, grew 6 percent to 7.52 billion euros, with the adjusted EBITA margin improving by 10 basis points to 18.7 percent of revenues.



Schneider Electric's revenues in fiscal year 2025 increased 5.2 percent to 40.15 billion euros from prior year's 38.15 billion euros. Revenues grew 8.9 percent organically.



In the fourth quarter, revenues were 11.10 billion euros, up 4.0 percent on a reported basis and up 10.7 percent organically.



Further, the Board of Directors proposes a dividend of 4.20 euros per share, up 8 percent from last year.



Looking ahead, Schneider Electric has set its fiscal year 2026 target for adjusted EBITA organic growth between 10 percent and 15 percent, driven by structural mega-trends and operational excellence. This is expected to be achieved through 7 percent to 10 percent organic revenue growth and 50 to 80 basis points of organic adjusted EBITA margin expansion, implying an adjusted EBITA margin of around 19.1 percent to 19.4 percent.



Furthermore, the company provided its 2026-2030 financial targets, including organic revenue growth between 7 percent and 10 percent and organic expansion of the adjusted EBITA margin by 250 basis points.



