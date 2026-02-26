The Irish heating specialist has launched a high-temperature heat pump delivering up to 110 C hot water and heating capacities of 100 kW to 370 kW for industrial and district heating applications. The system achieves a coefficient of temperature of up to 4.63.Ireland-based heating technology manufacturer Trane has launched a new high-temperature water-to-water heat pump series for industrial and commercial applications. The City RTSF HT heat pump operates in heating mode with source-side temperatures ranging from 30 C to 62 C and can deliver heat-sink temperatures of up to 110 C, making it suitable ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...