

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Kion Group AG (KGX.DE) Thursday said that its fourth quarter net income declined from last year, impacted by one-time expenses regarding an efficiency program. While quarterly revenue rose, the company also provided outlook for fiscal 2026.



The German manufacturer of material handling equipment posted fourth quarter net income of 73 million euros or 0.53 euros per share, down 35.4 percent from 114 million euros or 0.85 euros per share in the year-ago period.



Quarterly revenue rose slightly to 3.09 billion euros from 3.07 billion euros in the corresponding period last year. Adjusted EBIT for the three month period declined 15 percent to 213 million euros from 250 million euros in the prior-year period.



Looking ahead, the company also provided outlook for fiscal 2026. Kion Group expects annual revenue between 11.40 billion euros and 12.30 billion euros and Adjusted EBIT between 850 million euros and 1.04 billion euros in the upcoming year.



On the XETRA Exchange, KGX.DE ended Wednesday's trading at 63.20 euros, down 0.55 euros or 0.86 percent.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News