

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA) revealed Loss for its second half of -EUR20.076 billion



The company's bottom line came in at -EUR20.076 billion, or -EUR6.96 per share. This compares with -EUR127 million, or -EUR0.05 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Stellantis N.V. reported adjusted earnings of -EUR0.60 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to EUR79.247 billion from EUR71.861 billion last year.



Stellantis N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company expects a mid-single-digit percent increase in net revenue.



For fiscal 2025, Stellantis has recorded net revenue of EUR153.508 billion.



