Launch brings together advanced generative AI with Wolters Kluwer's trusted legal content to advance workflows

Wolters Kluwer Legal Regulatory today announced the launch of the Libra by Wolters Kluwer legal AI workspace (Libra) in Belgium, completing its availability across the LR Benelux region. The solution combines Libra's advanced AI technology with Wolters Kluwer's authoritative legal content, advancing Libra's successful pan-European expansion following rollouts in the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy, as well as the recent integration of Wolters Kluwer's trusted German legal content.

"We're thrilled to build upon the momentum of Libra's triumphant launch in the Netherlands by making the legal AI workspace available across the Benelux region," said Rimco Spanjer, Vice President Managing Director, Wolters Kluwer Legal Regulatory Benelux. "Today we continue to deliver on the promise of dependable AI solutions that support the way today's legal professionals are working."

The combination of Libra's legal AI workspace and Wolters Kluwer's curated portfolio of expert legal content empowers legal professionals to conduct research, drafting, review, and analysis in a single location without disrupting workflows. They will have instantaneous access to legislation, jurisprudence, expert commentaries, specialist literature, and journals, all seamlessly connected by advanced generative AI capabilities.

"The future of legal work is shaped by the union of sophisticated AI and truly authoritative legal content," said Viktor von Essen, CEO of Libra by Wolters Kluwer. "As Libra expands across Europe, we're excited to bring that vision to more legal professionals empowering them to work with greater confidence, clarity, and trust."

The ongoing pan-European expansion underscores the continued realization of value from Wolters Kluwer's November 2025 acquisition of Libra Technology.

Wolters Kluwer's Legal Regulatory division enables legal and compliance professionals to improve productivity and performance, mitigate risk, and solve complex problems with confidence. Its expert solutions combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services to deliver better outcomes, advanced analytics, and improved productivity for customers.

