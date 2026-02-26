

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $449.19 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $270.71 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Monster Beverage Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $507.03 million or $0.51 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 17.6% to $2.131 billion from $1.812 billion last year.



Monster Beverage Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $449.19 Mln. vs. $270.71 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue: $2.131 Bln vs. $1.812 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News