Redwood AI Corp.: Redwood AI Announces Performance Upgrade to Its AI-Powered Platform, Designed to Enable Faster Studies and Expanded CPU Deployment

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Redwood AI Corp. (CSE:AIRX)(Frankfurt:Y0N, WKN:A422EZ) ("Redwood" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a performance-focused upgrade (the "Performance Upgrade") to its proprietary AI-powered synthesis prediction model designed to help users find the best way to create any given chemical.

The Performance Upgrade, developed by the data science team at Redwood AI, is designed to improve model efficiency and runtime speed, thereby enabling teams to run full studies more quickly while expanding deployment flexibility and reducing ongoing operating costs. The Performance Upgrade was generated as a part of Redwood AI's continued commitment to perpetual model development.

A key benefit of the Performance Upgrade is that it will allow Redwood's chemistry synthesis model to run full studies on standard CPU infrastructure, rather than solely on specialized GPU hardware. This is intended to broaden accessibility for organizations that want powerful AI models that can be run without restrictive cloud computing setups and to simplify deployments in environments where GPU availability, procurement, or approvals can create delays, such as systems requiring to be air-gapped for security purposes. Many synthesis support tools are dependent on high intensity externally hosted systems, limiting their use where IP or other restrictions may not be feasible, and where computational costs alone can be expensive. Accordingly, this Performance Upgrade is designed to broaden the Company's platform and make it suitable for potential clients for whom other software is not suitable for their needs.

The Performance Upgrade also aligns with recent advances in AI deployment strategies associated with "AI sovereignty," supporting biopharmaceutical organizations that prioritize keeping compute and sensitive workflows within their preferred infrastructure footprint. By enabling effective CPU-based execution, Redwood believes users will have more options to deploy closer to where data resides, whether on-premise, within specific regions, or within tightly controlled environments, while maintaining consistent performance. This is of critical importance given the sensitive intellectual property considerations of many organizations. Redwood's engineering improvements include more efficient code management designed to keep the system lightweight while retaining accuracy.

By lowering infrastructure intensity and improving runtime efficiency, the Performance Upgrade is also expected to reduce ongoing costs of operation and hosting. This can be particularly valuable for organizations scaling usage across teams, adding new workloads, or expanding coverage across projects where predictable compute budgets and reliable performance are critical.

"We built this Performance Upgrade to make the platform more dependable under real-world constraints. Users should not have to choose between speed, control, and cost. By improving efficiency and enabling full studies to run on CPUs, teams can keep workflows moving even when infrastructure is constrained, while scaling more predictably as demand increases. Critically, this helps ensure our product remains usable as organizations develop AI use policies that may restrict deployment of larger models that cannot meet stringent geographic or on-site requirements," said Louis Dron, CEO of Redwood AI.

About Redwood AI Corp.

Redwood AI uses advanced artificial intelligence to accelerate drug discovery and development. The company combines expertise in chemistry, AI, and manufacturing to streamline drug synthesis and scale-up. Redwood AI's platform enables faster, more efficient development of new therapies, in order to bring life-saving treatments to patients sooner.

