

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Wolters Kluwer N.V. (WTKWY.PK, WKL.AS, WOSB.DE), a Dutch information solutions and software services provider, said on Friday that Stacey Caywood has officially assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer.



Last year, Wolters Kluwer had nominated Caywood as successor to Nancy McKinstry after she decided to retire as Chief Executive Officer in February 2026.



Earlier, Caywood served as CEO of Wolters Kluwer Health and also as Chief Executive Officer of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory.



