MAX Power Mining Corp: MAX Power Commences Drilling at Bracken to Validate Basin-Scale Natural Hydrogen Model and Advance Commercial Evaluation

Second Play Concept 325 km from Lawson Designed to Demonstrate System Repeatability and Scale While Also Accelerating MAXX LEMI Predictive Platform

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FSE: 89N) ("MAX Power" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that following confirmation of Canada's first subsurface Natural Hydrogen system at Lawson near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, the Company has commenced drilling of a second well ("Bracken") approximately 325 km southwest of the Lawson Discovery. Bracken is designed to test basin-scale continuity under a distinct geological trapping mechanism at the Grasslands Project within MAX Power's broader land package comprising 1.3 million permitted acres.





Bracken represents a "stratigraphic" play concept where drilling is targeting the "pinch-out" of what's interpreted to be a large reservoir based on 34.3 line kilometres of newly acquired proprietary 2-D seismic data combined with legacy 2-D seismic. Stratigraphic trapping can support laterally extensive Natural Hydrogen accumulations which, if confirmed, may have meaningful implications for volume potential and system continuity.

Notably, Bracken is located in an area of the province where MAX Power's geological team first identified a rare rock assemblage in the basement complex believed to be associated with Western Canada's first known deep subsurface occurrence of Natural Hydrogen, ahead of the Lawson Discovery.

Mr. Steve Halabura, MAX Power Chief Geoscientist, commented: "We're excited about the potential of this second play concept to deliver meaningful results and demonstrate basin-scale continuity for Natural Hydrogen in Saskatchewan. Bracken is also in the heart of a known helium fairway, so this adds to the discovery potential. Total permitted acres covering multiple prospect areas at Grasslands extends 75 km west to east, and 10 km north-south. This is a large area of interest that we are now advancing concurrent with Lawson Discovery follow-up a few hundred kilometers to the northeast."

Bracken Accelerates MAXX LEMI

Bracken also continues the refinement of MAX Power's in-house and AI-assisted MAXX LEMI model (Large Earth Model Integration) to optimize predictive targeting. Benefiting from very large amounts of available legacy data in Saskatchewan, and an increasing inventory of valuable proprietary data from first-ever Natural Hydrogen drilling in Canada, MAXX LEMI is evolving into a proprietary predictive framework designed to systematically identify and rank Natural Hydrogen targets across large-scale geological corridors, with the potential to expand globally.

Mr. Ran Narayanasamy, MAX Power CEO, commented: "We've received inquiries from around the world with respect to MAXX LEMI, and we're confident its benefits will extend well beyond Saskatchewan in ways that will allow us to monetize this proprietary asset for MAX Power shareholders. Today, data is extremely valuable. We've secured a vast amount of data from the subsurface with respect to Natural Hydrogen - data from Lawson and elsewhere that has never been previously collected in Canada.

"We are also developing significant in-house AI expertise in subsurface as we continue to build out MAXX LEMI. Bracken, where we're testing a second play concept, will help take MAXX LEMI to a new level. As Natural Hydrogen exploration expands globally, data-driven targeting may become one of the most valuable competitive advantages in the sector. We look forward to providing further updates on the development of this unique model," Mr. Narayanasamy concluded.

MAX Power Contracts Savanna Drilling For Bracken

MAX Power has engaged Savanna Drilling (Rig #416), a proven and highly respected Western Canadian drilling contractor, to execute operations at the Bracken well. By leveraging Savanna's modern fleet, experienced crews and strong operational track record, MAX Power is reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence, safety, and disciplined capital deployment as it advances this high-impact program.

Figure 2: Drilling at Bracken

MAX Power Ottawa Meetings

MAX Power is pleased to report that CEO Ran Narayanasamy and Director Rob Norris met this week with select parliamentarians, from both government and opposition, as well as senior non-elected officials regarding Natural Hydrogen developments in Saskatchewan and Canada in general.

Mr. Norris commented: "Awareness and interest around Natural Hydrogen at the federal level continues to accelerate, especially following the Lawson Discovery and the growing recognition that this is a rapidly emerging new sector where Canada has an opportunity to lead the way globally. Given the resource history of Saskatchewan, and its highly favorable geology for Natural Hydrogen that our team has identified over a very broad area, we confidently presented the case this week that what's unfolding now in Saskatchewan represents an opportunity of nation-building-scope, complementary to the goal of further elevating Canada as an energy superpower. That message was very well received."

Mr. Norris continued: "Natural Hydrogen is emerging at a time when energy security, industrial competitiveness, and decarbonization are central pillars of federal policy. Canada has committed hundreds of billions of dollars toward infrastructure modernization, clean energy deployment, and the expansion of AI-driven industrial capacity. Reliable, domestically sourced energy will be critical to achieving those objectives. Federal discussions also included the regulatory and policy frameworks required to support appraisal, development, and potential commercialization of Natural Hydrogen resources in Saskatchewan.

"A scalable Natural Hydrogen system in Saskatchewan could align directly with these national priorities by supporting industrial corridors, advanced manufacturing, and compute infrastructure, while reinforcing Canada's long-term energy sovereignty. Discussions in Ottawa centered on the opportunity to help establish an entirely new primary energy category sourced within Canada, contributing to both economic growth and strategic resilience," Mr. Norris concluded.

Why This Matters to Investor s

For investors, Bracken represents more than a second drill target. It is a test of repeatability and scalability across the largest permitted land package in Canada for Natural Hydrogen exploration and development. If Bracken confirms a working Natural Hydrogen system under a different geological trapping mechanism, the Company moves closer to demonstrating basin-scale potential rather than a single discovery. Combined with 3D seismic work at Lawson and continued refinement of MAXX LEMI, this phase advances the transition from exploration success to commercial evaluation. Establishing continuity, defined trapping, and ultimately recoverable volumes are the key steps required for reserve modeling and economic assessment - the milestones that underpin long-term valuation in energy markets.

Marketing Agreements & Advisory Services

Triforce Media Inc.

MAX Power has entered into a consulting agreement dated February 1, 2026, with Triforce Media Inc. ("Triforce") pursuant to which Triforce will provide digital marketing and corporate communications services.

The agreement is for a six (6) month term commencing February 1, 2026. In consideration for the services, the Company will pay Triforce $15,000 per month (total $90,000), plus applicable taxes.

Triforce is located at 1090 Homer Street, Suite 300, in Vancouver, British Columbia, V6B 2W9. The principal contact is Maxwell Duchaine, CEO & President (email: maxwell@triforcemedia.com).

Triforce is a strategic communications firm, and its principals are arm's length to the Company.

TMI Digital, LLC

Further to MAX Power's previously announced marketing engagement with TMI Digital, LLC ("TMI"), the Company has renewed its agreement with TMI and expanded the scope of services to include additional lead qualification support.

Under the renewed and expanded engagement, the Company has agreed to pay TMI a marketing fee of $110,000 plus applicable taxes, for a six (6) month period ending July 10, 2026, together with additional fees of $8,000 per month for an initial three (3) month term (total $24,000), payable in advance.

TMI is located at 1712 Pioneer Avenue, Suite 115, Cheyenne, Wyoming, 82001. The principal contact is Michael Whitlach, Manager (email: michael@tmidigital.co).

TMI and its principals are arm's length to the Company.

Hampton

MAX Power has entered into an advisory agreement dated February 13, 2026, with Hampton Securities Limited ("Hampton") for a 60-day engagement period.

In consideration for the advisory services, the Company has agreed to pay Hampton a one-time fee of $125,000, plus applicable taxes. The engagement is non-exclusive.

Hampton is located at 141 Adelaide Street West, Suite 1800, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3L5. The principal contact is Andrew Deeb, Managing Director - Investment Banking (phone: 416-862-8686; email: adeeb@hamptonsecurities.com).

Hampton is arm's length to the Company.

Figure 3: Drilling Photo From Lawson, Genesis Trend (Nov. 2025)





About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector where it has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits, plus an additional 5.7 million acres under application, covering prim. e exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. Canada's first-ever well specifically targeting Natural Hydrogen has been drilled by MAX Power at the Lawson target on the Genesis Trend, confirming a working subsurface system. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona, 100%-owned by MAX Power's U.S. subsidiary Homeland Critical Minerals Corp.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Ran Narayanasamy, CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

info@maxpowermining.com

For further information, please contact: Chad Levesque, Investor Relations Media Contact Ph: 1-306-981-4753 Sarah Mawji, Venture Strategies chad@maxpowermining.com sarah@venturestrategies.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which includes, without limitation, statements about: the interpretation of exploration and drilling results; the potential existence, size, continuity, recoverability, and commercial viability of Natural Hydrogen accumulations; the timing, scope, design, and success of anticipated appraisal, testing, and drilling programs; the advancement of the Lawson Discovery towards potential commercialization; the development, integration, and prospective use of MAXX LEMI; and the Company's broader Natural Hydrogen strategy.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions, including, among other things, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to execute its work programs as planned, the availability and performance of equipment and personnel, regulatory timelines and approvals, geological continuity and reservoir characteristics, market conditions, and access to sufficient capital on acceptable terms.

Forward-looking information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation: exploration, appraisal, and development risks; the ability to obtain and maintain required permits and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; availability and cost of equipment and qualified personnel; geological, geophysical, and technical uncertainties; fluctuations in commodity and energy market prices; general economic conditions; and the Company's ability to secure additional financing on acceptable terms. There can be no assurance that the Company will complete its planned drilling or related programmes as currently contemplated or within the anticipated timelines, or that any such programmes, if completed, will be successful or result in commercial production.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release is provided as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company's business is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

