

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) released a profit for full year that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at GBP459.2 million, or GBP1.415 per share. This compares with GBP500.4 million, or GBP1.496 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Bunzl plc reported adjusted earnings of GBP581.9 million or GBP1.793 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.6% to GBP11.845 billion from GBP11.776 billion last year.



Bunzl plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



