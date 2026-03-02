

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bunzl plc (BNZL.L), a distribution and outsourcing company, on Monday reported lower profit for the full year, despite modest top-line growth.



Profit before tax declined 7.9% to £620.5 million from £673.6 million, a year ago.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted profit before tax fell 7.4% to £787.1 million from £872.9 million last year.



Operating profit decreased 8% year-on-year to to £735.3 million from £799.3 million, while adjusted operating profit decreased 6.7% to £910.3 million from £976.1 million.



Profit after tax attributable to the company's equity holders decreased to £459.2 million or 140.9p per share from £500.4 million or 148.7p per share last year.



Adjusted earnings dropped to £581.9 million or 179.3p per share from £649.9 million or 194.3p per share.



Revenue, however, edged up to £11.845 billion from £11.776 billion, an increase of 0.6%.



The Board recommended a final dividend of 53.9p per share for 2025.



For fiscal 2026, the company reiterated its outlook, expecting moderate revenue growth at constant exchange rates.



