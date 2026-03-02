Anzeige
Montag, 02.03.2026
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Tradegate
25.02.26 | 21:13
4,980 Euro
+1,22 % +0,060
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
02.03.2026 11:36 Uhr
BH Macro Limited - Total Voting Rights

BH Macro Limited - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 02

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Total Voting Rights

2 March 2026

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules"), the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital as at 28 February 2026 consists of the following:

  • 306,425,665 GBP Ordinary Shares with 1.4710 voting right per share.
  • 24,160,963 USD Ordinary Shares with 0.7606 voting right per share.

The total number of voting rights in the Company at 28 February 2026 is therefore 469,128,982.

The Company's shares held in treasury as at 28 February 2026 consists of the following:

  • 71,252,433 GBP Treasury Shares.
  • 449,856 USD Treasury Shares.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001


© 2026 PR Newswire
