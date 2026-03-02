Anzeige
WKN: A3DCSM | ISIN: GB00BP2C3V08
Stuttgart
02.03.26
0,022 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENFLOW BIOSCIENCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENFLOW BIOSCIENCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0210,02415:21
Genflow Biosciences PLC Announces Result of GM

Results of General Meeting

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Genflow Biosciences Plc (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF) ("Genflow" or "the Company") a leading European-based biotechnology company focusing on longevity, is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed by shareholders. The number of proxy votes for each resolution submitted prior to the meeting are presented below.

Proxy Voting Results

Ordinary Resolutions

Votes for

% of votes cast for

Votes Against

% of votes cast against

Votes withheld

Total votes cast

1. To approve the Director's authority to allot securities.

224,571,419

98.2%

3,787,114

1.7%

429,987

228,788,520

Special Resolution

Votes for

% of votes cast for

Votes Against

% of votes cast against

Votes withheld

Total votes cast

2. To disapply statutory pre-emption rights.

222,245,570

97.1%

5,141,463

2.2%

1,401,487

228,788,520

Contacts

Genflow Biosciences

Harbor Access

Dr Eric Leire, CEO

Jonathan Paterson, Investor Relations

+32-477-495-881

+1 475 477 9401

Jonathan.Paterson@Harbor-access.com

About Genflow

Founded in 2020, Genflow Biosciences Plc. (LSE:GENF) (OTCQB:GENFF), a biotechnology company headquartered in the UK with R&D facilities in Belgium, is pioneering gene therapies to decelerate the aging process, with the goal of promoting longer and healthier lives while mitigating the financial, emotional, and social impacts of a fast-growing aging global population. Genflow's lead compound, GF-1002, delivers a proprietary centenarian variant of the SIRT6 gene. The therapy is currently being evaluated in the Company's randomised, blinded SLAB (Sarcopenia and Longevity in Aged Beagles) study in dogs aged over 10 years, which commenced in March 2025. Preliminary interim results demonstrated improved survival versus control during the dosing period, alongside favourable safety and tolerability and positive trends across functional endpoints including muscle mass preservation, frailty reduction and quality of life. Other programs include a clinical trial that will explore the potential benefits of GF-1002 in treating MASH (Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis), the most prevalent chronic liver disease for which there is no effective treatments. Please visit www.genflowbio.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and X.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Genflow Biosciences PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/genflow-biosciences-plc-announces-result-of-gm-1142645

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
