Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Publicly disclosed data shows a significant shift and strengthening of institutional support for Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI) in Q4 2025 compared to Q3 2025. Several major institutional investors increased their positions, while new strategic players initiated stakes in the company.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Top-tier global banks, including UBS (+1171%), Morgan Stanley (+224%), and Deutsche Bank (+224%), aggressively expanded their positions

Whetstone Capital Advisors initiated a major new position of 413,402 shares, while Topline Capital Management more than doubled its stake (+124%), totaling nearly 1.4M shares

Increased backing from "Blue Chip" names like Citadel (+45%), BNY Mellon (+58%), and State Street (+26%)

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Golden Matrix Group



Golden Matrix Group (GMGI), based in Las Vegas, NV, is an established B2B and B2C gaming technology company operating across multiple international markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses proprietary gaming platforms, while its B2C operations, through Meridianbet, provide sports betting and gaming services across 19 regulated jurisdictions globally. Golden Matrix is committed to delivering cutting-edge technology and innovation to its clients and customers. For more information, visit www.goldenmatrix.com.

Corporate Name and Ticker Change Notice



Effective March 3, 2026, Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI) will officially rebrand to Meridian Holdings Inc. Accordingly, the company's common stock will begin trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the new ticker symbol "MRDN" at the market open on March 3, 2026.

Source: Meridianbet Group

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285920

Source: Reportable, Inc.