Duroc AB: Duroc Completes The Acquisitions Of Polyproject, Thors Trading, Hydrostandard, And Optyma

Duroc has today completed the acquisition of all shares in Polyproject Environment AB, Thors Trading AB, Hydrostandard Mätteknik Nordic AB and Optyma Security Solutions Limited. Through these acquisitions, Duroc is strengthened by four units that are expected to contribute stable profitability and strong earnings development going forward.

Polyproject Environment manufactures components for industry and municipalities for water and air purification. Thors Trading manufactures and supplies products for equestrian and motorsport applications. Hydrostandard Mätteknik Nordic performs inspection, verification and replacement of meters for water, heating, electricity and gas. Optyma Security Solutions provides complete security solutions for public environments and infrastructure.

"The divestment of Asota was the first major step in rebalancing the Group's portfolio. These acquisitions mean that Duroc is now accelerating the transformation of the Group's composition. Through financial independence and a patient approach, we have succeeded in realising significant value from the assets within the underperforming Polymer segment in order to invest in new, well-managed and profitable units. We will continue to work just as patiently to realise the remaining value from the Polymer companies while at the same time focusing on new acquisitions, and I look forward to the continued development as the new Duroc takes shape," says John Häger, CEO of Duroc.

Stockholm, 2 March 2026

John Häger

CEO

+46-702 48 72 99

john.hager@durocgroup.com

Duroc acquires, develops, and manages companies with a focus on industry and trade. With deep expertise in technology and market dynamics, the group's companies aim for a strong position in their respective sectors. As an owner, Duroc actively contributes to their development. Duroc is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker symbol DURC). www.duroc.se