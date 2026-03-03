

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Beiersdorf AG (BDRFF.PK, BDRFY.PK, BEI.DE), a German maker of personal-care products, said that it intends to repurchase up to EUR 750 million of shares over the next two years.



For fiscal 2025, Beiersdorf will pay a dividend of EUR 1 per share, unchanged from last year's EUR 1 per share.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company said:'Beiersdorf expects Group net sales to be flat to slightly growing on an organic basis in 2026. The consolidated EBIT margin from ongoing operations (excluding special factors) is expected to be slightly below the prior year's level.'



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News