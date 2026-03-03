Anzeige
Divio Technologies AB: Divio Continues Strong Traction in Agency Strategy

Following its Agency update on 21 January 2026, Divio is seeing continued strong traction from its agency-strategy rollout, securing an Agency-related enterprise deal worth USD 1,200, in addition to USD 550 in Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) from newly signed Open Cloud projects. This brings total MRR additions from the agency-related rollout close to USD 2,000 since the last update.

This additional growth was driven by 15 new projects created directly on the platform, without any manual work from Divio. The company has also begun to see increased momentum within already signed-up clients, with one agency alone having registered 10 projects so far in 2026.

"It's very exciting to see how this agency-strategy rollout is developing, where we are now starting to see real organic platform growth. It's still early days, so the numbers are small, but the signs are very encouraging. In addition, I'm very proud to see evidence supporting our belief that one out of every ten projects becomes a larger enterprise engagement," says CEO Jon Levin.

Looking ahead, Divio's primary focus is to further activate existing agency partners to ensure continued self-driven project inflow, while simultaneously expanding the partner network. To support the next phase of growth, the company is prioritizing the expansion of its sales organization.

Press enquiries

For further information about Divio Technologies, please visit divio.com or contact CEO Jon Levin (ir@divio.com)
The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

About Divio Technologies

Divio Technologies AB (Publ) is the PaaS and Cloud Management Software development group behind the Divio platform, which simplifies cloud hosting, deployment and development via a PaaS solution. The platform allows enterprises to reduce costs, time to market and the burden on employees, as well as decreasing dependency on cloud vendors.

