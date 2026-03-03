Unusual Machines to Participate in Two March Investor Conferences

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American:UMAC), a leading provider of NDAA-compliant drone components, today announced participation in the following investor conferences during the month of March 2026:
Cantor Global Technology & Industrial Growth Conference
March 10-11, 2026
New York, NY
38th Annual Roth Conference
March 22-24, 2026
Laguna Niguel, CA
Members of the Unusual Machines' executive management team will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at both events.
Institutional investors interested in scheduling a meeting should contact their capital markets representative.
About Unusual Machines
Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot ecommerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032. For more information, please visit unusualmachines.com.
Investor Contact:
investors@unusualmachines.com
Media Contact:
media@unusualmachines.com
SOURCE: Unusual Machines
