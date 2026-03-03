Anzeige
Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Inc. Awarded U.S. Patent for Transformational Multi-Port Electric Vehicle Charging Architecture

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC Pink:ELEK) today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, titled "Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles."

The patented technology is designed to enhance electric vehicle (EV) charging efficiency by enabling multiple independent power inputs to be combined and managed through a single charging interface. The system incorporates an integrated control architecture that addresses limitations associated with traditional single-port charging systems.

The Company believes this multi-port charging approach has the potential to significantly reduce overall EV charging times while maintaining compatibility with existing vehicle standards.

"Our primary objective with this patented technology is to fundamentally redefine the electric vehicle charging experience," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of Elektros Inc. "We are working toward a future where recharging an electric vehicle from empty to full is comparable to refueling a gasoline vehicle - approximately three to four minutes. With our multi-port charging architecture, our goal is to enable full EV battery recharging in roughly seven minutes, a dramatic improvement compared to the approximately one hour required by today's fastest supercharging solutions."

The patent was officially issued on January 13, 2026, includes 20 claims, and benefits from a 713-day patent term extension under 35 U.S.C. §154(b). The invention was developed by Shlomo Bleier and is assigned to Elektros Inc.

Elektros Inc. believes the technology may be applicable across a broad range of electric vehicle platforms, including passenger vehicles, commercial fleets, and specialty electric vehicles worldwide.

Patent Details

  • Title: Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles

  • Patent Number: US 12,522,100 B1

  • Issue Date: January 13, 2026

  • Assignee: Elektros Inc.

  • Inventor: Shlomo Bleier

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding potential applications, anticipated performance capabilities, and future commercialization of the patented technology. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Contact

Elektros Inc. - IR and Media Inquiries
Email: Elektrosinc@gmail.com
Website: www.elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-inc.-awarded-u.s.-patent-for-transformational-multi-port-electric-vehicle-charg-1143148

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
