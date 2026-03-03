Elektros, Inc.: Presented to the World's Most Discerning Capital: Elektros Inc. Showcases a Generational Paradigm Shift in Ultra-Rapid EV Charging Positioned for Long-Term Institutional Value Creation

A Newly Issued U.S. Patent Establishes the Architectural Framework for Transformative EV Recharging - Positioned to Reshape the Economics and Velocity of Global Mobility

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC Pink:ELEK) today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, titled "Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles."

This newly issued patent represents a structural paradigm shift in electric vehicle charging technology. The patented multi-port charging architecture is engineered to combine multiple independent power inputs and intelligently manage them through a single charging interface. By overcoming inherent limitations of traditional single-port systems, the innovation introduces a fundamentally new infrastructure model for EV charging at scale.

The Company believes this multi-port charging approach has the potential to materially reduce overall EV charging times while maintaining compatibility with existing vehicle standards.

"Our primary objective with this patented technology is to fundamentally redefine the electric vehicle charging experience," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of Elektros Inc. "We are working toward a future where recharging an electric vehicle from empty to full is comparable to refueling a gasoline vehicle - approximately three to four minutes. With our multi-port charging architecture, our goal is to enable full EV battery recharging in roughly seven minutes, a transformative advancement compared to the approximately one hour required by today's fastest supercharging solutions."

The patent was officially issued on January 13, 2026, includes 20 claims, and benefits from a 713-day patent term extension under 35 U.S.C. §154(b). The invention was developed by Shlomo Bleier and is assigned to Elektros Inc.

Elektros Inc. believes the technology may be applicable across a broad range of electric vehicle platforms, including passenger vehicles, commercial fleets, and specialty electric vehicles worldwide.

Patent Details:

Title: Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles

Patent Number: US 12,522,100 B1

Issue Date: January 13, 2026

Assignee: Elektros Inc.

Inventor: Shlomo Bleier

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding potential applications, anticipated performance capabilities, and future commercialization of the patented technology. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Contact:

Elektros Inc. - IR and Media Inquiries

Email: Elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/presented-to-the-worlds-most-discerning-capital-elektros-inc.-showcases-a-generational-p-1143164