

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Dassault Aviation SA (DUAVF.PK) reported a profit for its full year that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR977.39 million, or EUR12.52 per share. This compares with EUR923.82 million, or EUR11.78 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Dassault Aviation SA reported adjusted earnings of EUR1.061 billion or EUR13.60 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 19.0% to EUR7.425 billion from EUR6.239 billion last year.



Dassault Aviation SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR977.39 Mln. vs. EUR923.82 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR12.52 vs. EUR11.78 last year. -Revenue: EUR7.425 Bln vs. EUR6.239 Bln last year.



