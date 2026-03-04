Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
60.000 USD pro Tonne! Entsteht hier der nächste Gewinner im Antimon-Boom?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELEKTROS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELEKTROS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
04.03.2026 14:50 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elektros, Inc.: Elektros' Newly Issued EV Fast-Charging Patent Highlights a Potential Ground-Floor Opportunity in the Global Race to Build Next-Generation Electric Vehicle Infrastructure

New Multi-Port Charging Architecture Signals a Potential Leap Toward Ultra-Fast EV Refueling - Designed to Accelerate Adoption, Improve Infrastructure Efficiency, and Transform the Global Charging Experience

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC Pink:ELEK) today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, titled "Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles."

Click here to view U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1 at the USPTO

This newly issued patent represents a potential advancement in electric vehicle charging technology. The patented multi-port charging architecture is engineered to combine multiple independent power inputs and intelligently manage them through a single charging interface. By addressing structural limitations inherent in traditional single-port charging systems, the technology introduces a new infrastructure model that could significantly enhance how electric vehicles are recharged worldwide.

The Company believes this multi-port charging approach has the potential to dramatically reduce overall EV charging times while maintaining compatibility with existing vehicle standards, positioning the technology as a scalable solution for next-generation global EV infrastructure.

"Our primary objective with this patented technology is to fundamentally redefine the electric vehicle charging experience," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of Elektros Inc. "We are working toward a future where recharging an electric vehicle from empty to full is comparable to refueling a gasoline vehicle - approximately three to four minutes. With our multi-port charging architecture, our goal is to enable full EV battery recharging in roughly seven minutes, a transformative advancement compared to the approximately one hour required by today's fastest supercharging solutions."

The patent was officially issued on January 13, 2026, includes 20 claims, and benefits from a 713-day patent term extension under 35 U.S.C. §154(b). The invention was developed by Shlomo Bleier and is assigned to Elektros Inc.

Elektros believes the technology may be applicable across a broad range of electric vehicle platforms, including passenger vehicles, commercial fleets, and specialty electric vehicles worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding anticipated technological capabilities, performance targets, infrastructure deployment, commercialization plans, and potential market opportunities. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to factors including technological development challenges, regulatory considerations, capital availability, market acceptance, competitive developments, and broader economic conditions. This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Contact

Elektros Inc. - IR and Media Inquiries
Email: Elektrosinc@gmail.com
Website: www.elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-newly-issued-ev-fast-charging-patent-highlights-a-potential-ground-floor-opport-1143529

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.