Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Lands U.S. Patent for Multi-Port EV Charging Architecture Aimed at Slashing Charging Times to Minutes

New Patent Positions Elektros in the Race for Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Refueling as Global Demand for High-Speed Charging Infrastructure Accelerates

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC Pink:ELEK) today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, titled "Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles." The newly issued patent introduces a charging architecture designed to combine multiple independent power inputs and intelligently manage them through a single charging interface - a structure that could represent a significant step forward in the evolution of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The patented multi-port system addresses limitations inherent in traditional single-port charging systems by enabling several power sources to operate simultaneously. By aggregating and coordinating these power streams, the architecture is designed to dramatically increase charging throughput while maintaining compatibility with existing electric vehicle platforms.

Elektros believes the technology could significantly reduce charging times, with a long-term objective of enabling full electric vehicle battery recharging in approximately seven minutes - a charging experience that begins to approach the speed and convenience of refueling a gasoline vehicle.

Readers may review the official patent record at the United States Patent and Trademark Office using the link below:

View U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1

"Our objective with this patented architecture is to fundamentally redefine the electric vehicle charging experience," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of Elektros Inc. "Electric mobility will reach its full potential when recharging becomes nearly as fast and convenient as traditional refueling. With this multi-port charging architecture, we are working toward a future where drivers can recharge an EV in minutes rather than hours."

Industry leaders have repeatedly emphasized that ultra-fast charging will play a central role in the global transition to electric transportation. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has highlighted the importance of rapid charging infrastructure for EV adoption, stating that "the key thing for electric cars is that charging needs to be fast and convenient."

Reuters has reported that the global transition to electric mobility will depend heavily on the expansion of high-speed charging networks capable of dramatically reducing charging times for drivers. Benzinga has noted that next-generation fast-charging technologies could play a decisive role in accelerating EV adoption by addressing one of the most commonly cited consumer concerns - charging speed. Barron's has reported that advanced charging infrastructure is expected to become a cornerstone of the emerging electric transportation economy as automakers scale EV production. The Financial Times has similarly emphasized that high-power charging networks are widely viewed as a central pillar of the global EV transition.

Patent Details:

Title: Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles

Patent Number: U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1

Issue Date: January 13, 2026

Assignee: Elektros Inc.

Inventor: Shlomo Bleier

Contact:

Elektros Inc. - Investor & Media Relations

Email: Elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding anticipated technological capabilities, potential charging performance, commercialization opportunities, infrastructure deployment, and future market developments. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors including technological development, regulatory considerations, market conditions, financing availability, and competitive developments within the electric vehicle industry. This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-lands-u.s.-patent-for-multi%e2%80%91port-ev-charging-architecture-aimed-at-slashing-cha-1143538