Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
60.000 USD pro Tonne! Entsteht hier der nächste Gewinner im Antimon-Boom?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELEKTROS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELEKTROS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
04.03.2026 15:38 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Lands U.S. Patent for Multi-Port EV Charging Architecture Aimed at Slashing Charging Times to Minutes

New Patent Positions Elektros in the Race for Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Refueling as Global Demand for High-Speed Charging Infrastructure Accelerates

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC Pink:ELEK) today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, titled "Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles." The newly issued patent introduces a charging architecture designed to combine multiple independent power inputs and intelligently manage them through a single charging interface - a structure that could represent a significant step forward in the evolution of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The patented multi-port system addresses limitations inherent in traditional single-port charging systems by enabling several power sources to operate simultaneously. By aggregating and coordinating these power streams, the architecture is designed to dramatically increase charging throughput while maintaining compatibility with existing electric vehicle platforms.

Elektros believes the technology could significantly reduce charging times, with a long-term objective of enabling full electric vehicle battery recharging in approximately seven minutes - a charging experience that begins to approach the speed and convenience of refueling a gasoline vehicle.

Readers may review the official patent record at the United States Patent and Trademark Office using the link below:

View U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1

"Our objective with this patented architecture is to fundamentally redefine the electric vehicle charging experience," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of Elektros Inc. "Electric mobility will reach its full potential when recharging becomes nearly as fast and convenient as traditional refueling. With this multi-port charging architecture, we are working toward a future where drivers can recharge an EV in minutes rather than hours."

Industry leaders have repeatedly emphasized that ultra-fast charging will play a central role in the global transition to electric transportation. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has highlighted the importance of rapid charging infrastructure for EV adoption, stating that "the key thing for electric cars is that charging needs to be fast and convenient."

Reuters has reported that the global transition to electric mobility will depend heavily on the expansion of high-speed charging networks capable of dramatically reducing charging times for drivers. Benzinga has noted that next-generation fast-charging technologies could play a decisive role in accelerating EV adoption by addressing one of the most commonly cited consumer concerns - charging speed. Barron's has reported that advanced charging infrastructure is expected to become a cornerstone of the emerging electric transportation economy as automakers scale EV production. The Financial Times has similarly emphasized that high-power charging networks are widely viewed as a central pillar of the global EV transition.

Patent Details:

Title: Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles
Patent Number: U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1
Issue Date: January 13, 2026
Assignee: Elektros Inc.
Inventor: Shlomo Bleier

Contact:

Elektros Inc. - Investor & Media Relations
Email: Elektrosinc@gmail.com
Website: www.elektros.energy

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding anticipated technological capabilities, potential charging performance, commercialization opportunities, infrastructure deployment, and future market developments. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors including technological development, regulatory considerations, market conditions, financing availability, and competitive developments within the electric vehicle industry. This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-lands-u.s.-patent-for-multi%e2%80%91port-ev-charging-architecture-aimed-at-slashing-cha-1143538

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.