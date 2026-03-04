Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Secures U.S. Patent for Multi-Port EV Charging Architecture Designed to Enable Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Refueling

Newly Issued U.S. Patent Introduces Multi-Port Charging System Intended to Dramatically Reduce Charging Times and Support the Next Generation of Global Electric Vehicle Infrastructure

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC Pink:ELEK) today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, titled "Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles." The patent introduces a novel electric vehicle charging architecture designed to combine multiple independent power inputs and intelligently manage them through a single charging interface, representing a potentially significant advancement in the evolution of EV infrastructure.

The patented multi-port system addresses structural limitations inherent in traditional single-port charging systems by enabling several power sources to operate simultaneously. By aggregating and coordinating these power streams, the architecture is designed to dramatically increase charging throughput while remaining compatible with existing electric vehicle platforms.

Elektros believes the technology could significantly reduce electric vehicle charging times, with a long-term objective of enabling full EV battery recharging in approximately seven minutes-bringing the charging experience closer to the speed and convenience of refueling a conventional gasoline vehicle.

Readers may review the official patent record at the United States Patent and Trademark Office using the link below:

View U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1

"Our objective with this patented architecture is to fundamentally redefine the electric vehicle charging experience," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of Elektros Inc. "Electric mobility will reach its full potential when recharging becomes nearly as fast and convenient as traditional refueling. With this multi-port charging architecture, we are working toward a future where drivers can recharge an EV in minutes rather than hours."

The invention was developed by Shlomo Bleier and is assigned to Elektros Inc. The patent was officially issued on January 13, 2026 and includes 20 claims, with a 713-day patent term adjustment granted under 35 U.S.C. §154(b).

Elektros believes the technology may be applicable across a wide range of electric vehicle platforms, including passenger vehicles, commercial fleets, and specialty electric transportation systems worldwide. As governments and automakers accelerate the transition toward electrified transportation, the expansion of high-power charging infrastructure is increasingly viewed as one of the most critical components of the global EV ecosystem.

Industry leaders and global financial publications have repeatedly emphasized the importance of ultra-fast charging infrastructure in enabling widespread EV adoption. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has frequently highlighted that convenient and rapid charging is essential for making electric vehicles comparable to gasoline vehicles in everyday usability. Reuters has reported that the global transition to electric mobility will depend heavily on the expansion of high-speed charging networks capable of dramatically reducing charging times for drivers. Benzinga has noted that next-generation fast-charging technologies could play a decisive role in accelerating EV adoption by addressing one of the most commonly cited consumer concerns-charging speed. Barron's has similarly reported that advanced charging infrastructure is expected to become a cornerstone of the emerging electric transportation economy as automakers continue scaling EV production. The Financial Times has also emphasized that high-power charging networks are widely viewed by analysts and policymakers as a central pillar of the global EV transition.

Patent Details:

Title: Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles

Patent Number: U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1

Issue Date: January 13, 2026

Assignee: Elektros Inc.

Inventor: Shlomo Bleier

Contact:

Elektros Inc. - Investor & Media Relations

Email: Elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding anticipated technological capabilities, potential charging performance, commercialization opportunities, infrastructure deployment, and future market developments. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors including technological development, regulatory considerations, market conditions, financing availability, and competitive developments within the electric vehicle industry. This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-secures-u.s.-patent-for-multi-port-ev-charging-architecture-designed-to-enable-1143537