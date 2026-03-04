Newly Issued Patent Positions Elektros at the Center of the Ultra-Fast Charging Revolution as Global Demand Surges for Infrastructure Capable of Recharging EVs in Minutes

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC Pink:ELEK) today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, titled "Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles." The patent introduces an electric vehicle charging architecture engineered to combine multiple independent power inputs into a single charging interface - a structure designed to significantly increase charging throughput for electric vehicles.

The multi-port architecture addresses structural limitations inherent in traditional single-port charging systems by allowing several high-power inputs to operate simultaneously. By aggregating and coordinating multiple energy sources, the system is designed to deliver dramatically faster charging speeds while remaining compatible with existing electric vehicle platforms.

Elektros believes the technology could substantially reduce EV charging times, with a long-term objective of enabling full electric vehicle battery recharging in approximately seven minutes - bringing the charging experience closer to the speed and convenience of refueling a conventional gasoline vehicle.

"Our objective with this patented architecture is to fundamentally redefine the electric vehicle charging experience," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of Elektros Inc. "Electric mobility will reach its full potential when recharging becomes nearly as fast and convenient as traditional refueling. With this multi-port charging architecture, we are working toward a future where drivers can recharge an EV in minutes rather than hours."

Industry leaders and global financial publications continue to emphasize the strategic importance of ultra-fast charging infrastructure. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has highlighted that rapid charging is essential for widespread EV adoption, noting that "charging needs to be fast and convenient for electric vehicles to fully compete with gasoline cars."

Benzinga has emphasized the importance of next-generation charging technologies, reporting that "ultra-fast charging solutions could play a decisive role in accelerating EV adoption by addressing one of the most persistent concerns among drivers - charging speed."

Reuters has similarly reported that "the global transition to electric mobility will depend heavily on the expansion of high-speed charging networks capable of dramatically reducing charging times for drivers."

The Financial Times has noted that "high-power charging networks are increasingly viewed by analysts and policymakers as a cornerstone of the global electric vehicle transition."

Barron's has reported that "advanced fast-charging infrastructure is expected to become a critical pillar of the emerging electric transportation economy as automakers scale EV production worldwide."

Electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian has also emphasized the importance of charging speed in the EV ecosystem, stating that "fast, reliable charging infrastructure is essential for making electric vehicle ownership convenient for drivers everywhere."

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding anticipated technological capabilities, potential charging performance, commercialization opportunities, infrastructure deployment, and future market developments. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors including technological development, regulatory considerations, market conditions, financing availability, and competitive developments within the electric vehicle industry. This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

