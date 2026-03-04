New Patent Highlights Elektros' Potential Role in the Race to Deliver EV Charging Measured in Minutes as Demand for High-Speed Infrastructure Accelerates Worldwide

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC Pink:ELEK) today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, titled "Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles." The patent introduces a charging architecture engineered to combine multiple independent power inputs into a single charging interface - a structure designed to significantly increase charging throughput for electric vehicles.

The patented multi-port system addresses structural limitations inherent in traditional single-port charging systems by allowing several high-power inputs to operate simultaneously. By aggregating and coordinating multiple energy sources, the architecture is designed to dramatically increase charging speed while maintaining compatibility with existing electric vehicle platforms.

Elektros believes the technology could substantially reduce EV charging times, with a long-term objective of enabling full electric vehicle battery recharging in approximately seven minutes - bringing the charging experience closer to the speed and convenience of refueling a conventional gasoline vehicle.

"Our objective with this patented architecture is to fundamentally redefine the electric vehicle charging experience," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of Elektros Inc. "Electric mobility will reach its full potential when recharging becomes nearly as fast and convenient as traditional refueling. With this multi-port charging architecture, we are working toward a future where drivers can recharge an EV in minutes rather than hours."

Industry leaders and financial publications continue to emphasize the strategic importance of ultra-fast charging infrastructure. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has noted that rapid charging is critical for mass EV adoption, emphasizing that charging must become fast and convenient for electric vehicles to rival gasoline refueling.

Financial publication Benzinga has reported that next-generation fast-charging infrastructure could play a decisive role in the future of electric transportation, noting that the expansion of high-speed charging networks is widely viewed as essential for accelerating global EV adoption and improving the practicality of electric vehicles for everyday drivers.

Reuters has reported that the global transition to electric mobility will depend heavily on the expansion of high-speed charging networks capable of dramatically reducing charging times for drivers.

Barron's has reported that the buildout of advanced high-speed charging infrastructure is expected to become one of the most critical pillars supporting the worldwide expansion of the electric vehicle market as automakers rapidly increase EV production.

The Financial Times has similarly highlighted that high-power charging infrastructure is increasingly viewed as a cornerstone of the emerging electric transportation economy, while French financial newspaper Les Échos has reported that ultra-fast charging networks are becoming a strategic priority across Europe as governments and companies modernize transportation energy systems.

Patent Details:

Title: Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles

Patent Number: U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1

Issue Date: January 13, 2026

Assignee: Elektros Inc.

Inventor: Shlomo Bleier

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding anticipated technological capabilities, potential charging performance, commercialization opportunities, infrastructure deployment, and future market developments. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors including technological development, regulatory considerations, market conditions, financing availability, and competitive developments within the electric vehicle industry. This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

