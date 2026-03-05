Five-Year Renewal of Collaboration between Shift Technology and AXA to accelerate AI-Powered Insurance Transformation

PARIS and BOSTON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift Technology, the leading AI platform for insurance, today announced the renewal of their strategic partnership agreement for five years with AXA, worldwide insurance leader, reinforcing a long-term collaboration that now spans 15 countries across Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

Since the start of their collaboration in 2016, Shift and AXA have worked together to deploy AI-driven decisioning systems across claims, fraud detection, and underwriting processes. These initiatives have helped detect organized and opportunistic fraud and accelerate legitimate claims, demonstrating the real-world value of trusted and responsible AI in insurance.

By leveraging Shift's insurance-grade AI, AXA continues its strategy of harnessing AI at scale across different core business domains, to enhance operational efficiency, improve fraud detection, and enhance services for customers worldwide.

This decision aligns with AXA's "Unlock the Future" strategic plan (2024-2026), which focuses on accelerating digital transformation, scaling innovation, and driving measurable and responsible impact through trusted technology partnerships.

"This renewed partnership is much more than a contract extension, it's a strategic relationship built on trust, innovation, and measurable impact," said Jeremy Jawish, CEO and co-founder, Shift Technology. "AXA has been one of the first global insurers to embrace AI not as a side initiative, but as a core capability. Together, we're proving how explainable, insurance-specialized AI can create lasting value across an entire group."

"At AXA, AI is a key enabler of our strategy to combine technology with human expertise. Thanks to our on-going collaboration with Shift, we have already delivered tangible results in fraud detection, claims efficiency, and customer experience," said Claudio Gienal, Chief Transformation Officer at AXA European Markets.

"Renewing this partnership affirms our confidence in Shift's ability to deliver business value in line with the shared vision of both organizations. We are committed to embedding Responsible AI into the scaling of technology solutions and artificial intelligence, and it is essential that our partners uphold these principles through our collaboration," said AXA Group Chief Data, AI & Innovation Officer Andreas Schertzinger.

Shift Technology was recognized with AXA's "Delivering @ Scale" Supplier Award in 2025, highlighting the company's ability to scale AI innovation globally and deliver consistent business results across multiple markets.

About Shift Technology

Shift Technology is the leading AI platform for insurance. Shift combines generative, agentic, and predictive AI to transform underwriting, claims, and fraud and risk-driving operational efficiency, exceptional customer experiences, and measurable business impact. Trusted by the world's leading insurers, Shift delivers AI when and where it matters most, at scale and with proven results. Learn more at www.shift-technology.com .

About AXA Group

The AXA Group is a worldwide leader in insurance, with 154,000 employees serving 95 million clients in 50 countries. In 2024, IFRS17 revenues amounted to Euro 110.3 billion and IFRS17 underlying earnings amounted to Euro 8.1 billion. The AXA ordinary share is listed on compartment A of Euronext Paris under the ticker symbol CS (ISN FR 0000120628 - Bloomberg: CS FP - Reuters: AXAF.PA). AXA's American Depository Share is also quoted on the OTC QX platform under the ticker symbol AXAHY. The AXA Group is included in the main international SRI indexes, such as Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) and FTSE4GOOD. It is a founding member of the UN Environment Programme's Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) Principles for Sustainable Insurance and a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment.

This press release and the regulated information made public by AXA pursuant to article L. 451-1-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code and articles 222-1 et seq. of the Autorité des marchés financiers' General Regulation are available on the AXA Group website (axa.com)

