Live Presentation and Q&A: Monday, March 9, 2026 10 AM EDT

CEO to Discuss INTASYL Platform and PH-762 Phase 1b Results

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics using its proprietary INTASYL gene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio announced today that Mr. Robert Bitterman, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Phio Pharmaceuticals will provide an overview of the Company's INTASYL siRNA platform and discuss recent clinical progress and priorities, followed by a live Q&A.

Phio's lead clinical candidate, PH-762, is being evaluated as an intratumoral therapy in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC), melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma. In its Phase 1b trial, Phio has reported that 22 patients completed treatment across five dose-escalation cohorts, with no dose-limiting toxicities or serious adverse events. The Company has also reported a pathological response rate in cSCC across all dosing cohorts of approximately 65%, including an 85% pathological response (6 of 7 patients) in the highest-dose cohort.

Phio has indicated that FDA engagement regarding next-stage clinical development is targeted for the second quarter of 2026 and has reported cash and cash equivalents projected to sustain operations into the first half of 2027.

"We look forward to sharing why we believe INTASYL represents a differentiated approach to immuno-oncology and discussing our strategy for PH-762 as we plan for the next stage of development," said Robert Bitterman, CEO and Chairman of Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Phio's presentation and live Q&A will take place on Monday, March 9, 2026, at 10 AM EDT in the live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series hosted by Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company advancing its INTASYL gene silencing technology focused on immuno-oncology therapeutics. Phio's INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio's lead clinical program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) is evaluating PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.

For additional information, visit the Company's website, www.phiopharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "intends," "believes," "anticipates," "indicates," "plans," "expects," "suggests," "may," "would," "should," "potential," "designed to," "will," "ongoing," "estimate," "forecast," "target," "predict," "could" and similar references, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements, which include statements regarding the anticipated benefits of our INTASYL RNAi platform, the results from our ongoing clinical trials, our expectations that our cash runway will extend into the first half of 2027, our expectations regarding timing of FDA submissions intended to propose and seek guidance for next steps in clinical study design for PH-762, details regarding our planned non-clinical toxicology study, and our ability to support ongoing clinical development, operational requirements and strategic initiatives with the capital we currently have on hand, are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors, including, but not limited to, the impact to our business and operations by inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, recession fears, the development of our product candidates, results from our preclinical and clinical activities, our ability to execute on business strategies, our ability to develop our product candidates with collaboration partners, and the success of any such collaborations, the timeline and duration for advancing our product candidates into clinical development, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, the success of our efforts to commercialize our product candidates if approved, our ability to manufacture and supply our product candidates for clinical activities, and for commercial use if approved, the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our technology platform, our ability to obtain future financing, market and other conditions and those risks identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the caption "Risk Factors" and in other filings the Company periodically makes with the SEC. Readers are urged to review these risk factors and to not act in reliance on any forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements. Phio does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views, events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.

