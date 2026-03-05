NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai Expands AI Event Technology Into New Markets and Implements 20%-30% Enterprise Price Increase

AI-powered event technology and SaaS company broadens addressable market and increases enterprise pricing to support path toward profitability

NEW YORK CITY, NY AND TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai Corp. (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQB:NEXCF)(FSE:EP2), a small-cap AI-powered event technology and SaaS company , today announced that it has expanded into new event market verticals and implemented a 20%-30% enterprise price increase across select offerings. The Company believes these actions support revenue growth, operating efficiency, and its path toward sustained profitability .

Nextech3D.ai operates a unified, AI-driven Events Operating System that integrates event registration, ticketing, interactive mapping, engagement analytics, and AI automation for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events . Management believes the expansion materially increases the Company's total addressable market in the global events industry while leveraging existing AI infrastructure.

Nextech3D.ai Expands AI Event Platform Into New Event Markets

Historically, Nextech3D.ai's Map Dynamics (Map D) platform focused on indoor trade shows and convention-center-based events . The Company has now extended its AI event technology platform into additional structured event verticals , including:

Outdoor fairs and expos

Music festivals and food festivals

Public, municipal, and state-run events

Multi-venue experiential activations

Seasonal and community-based events

Management believes this expansion meaningfully broadens Nextech3D.ai's AI event software market opportunity without requiring material incremental infrastructure investment, as the Company's cloud-native, AI-enabled platform architecture is already deployed.

Cross-Selling AI Event Software and SaaS Solutions

As Nextech3D.ai enters new event markets, the Company plans to deploy its full AI-powered event software stack , including:

Event registration and ticketing software

AI voice automation and workflow tools

Exhibitor and vendor management platforms

Sponsor engagement and analytics solutions

Experiential and creative services delivered through Krafty Labs

Management believes cross-selling these enterprise event technology solutions may increase average revenue per event , improve customer retention, and support recurring SaaS revenue over time.

Enterprise Price Increase Designed to Support Profitability Strategy

In parallel with market expansion, Nextech3D.ai has implemented a 20%-30% enterprise price increase across select offerings.

Management believes the pricing adjustment reflects the increasing value of the Company's AI-enabled, enterprise-grade event platform . Because Nextech3D.ai's platform is already built and operating at scale, management expects incremental revenue from the price increase to require limited incremental operating expense .

While no assurances can be provided, the Company anticipates that these pricing actions may contribute to improved operating performance and accelerated progress toward profitability as revenue scales.

"With our platform already built and operating at scale, the recent 20%-30% pricing adjustment is designed to improve operating efficiency and support our path toward profitability," said Evan Gappelberg, Chief Executive Officer of Nextech3D.ai . "These actions reflect the strength of our AI-driven SaaS business model as we expand into new event markets."

Asset-Light, AI-Driven SaaS Business Model

Nextech3D.ai operates as a North America-based, cloud-native AI software company and is not dependent on overseas manufacturing or physical supply chains. Management believes this asset-light SaaS model provides scalability, resilience, and flexibility in a dynamic global market environment.

Strategic Focus on Long-Term Shareholder Value

Nextech3D.ai continues to execute on a disciplined strategy focused on:

Expanding AI event technology market reach

Implementing enterprise pricing discipline

Embedding AI automation across event workflows

Increasing average contract value

Improving operating efficiency and profitability

The Company is not providing formal financial guidance, and there can be no assurance that improved operating results or profitability will be achieved.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai Corp. (OTCQB:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:EP2) is a small-cap AI technology company specializing in AI-powered event solutions, enterprise engagement platforms, 3D modeling, and spatial computing . Through its Eventdex , Map D , and Krafty Labs platforms, Nextech3D.ai delivers registration systems, ticketing, interactive mapping, engagement tools, and analytics for virtual, hybrid, and in-person events serving enterprise customers worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding market expansion, entry into new event verticals, enterprise pricing adjustments, operating performance, revenue growth, and the Company's path toward profitability. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Nextech3D.ai undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

