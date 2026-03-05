

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, supermarket chain Kroger Co. (KR) initiated its adjusted earnings and identical sales outlook for the full-year 2026. Identical sales growth for the fourth quarter, without fuel, increased 2.4 percent.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.10 to $5.30 per share on total identical sales growth, without fuel, of 1.0 to 2.0 percent.



In Thursday's pre-market trading, KR is trading on the NYSE at $67.34, down $0.63 or 0.93 percent.



